Lighting designer Toby Knyvett moved to Berlin, finding affordable housing and creative work impossible in Australia, redefining the Australian Dream for millennials.

Toby Knyvett, a lighting designer originally from Sydney, has successfully relocated his life to Berlin, Germany, where he now navigates a community-focused existence that was financially out of reach in Australia. Living in the Neukölln district with his two-year-old son Adam and his partner, Knyvett enjoys a compact urban lifestyle defined by walkability, public transport, and a vibrant creative scene that stands in stark contrast to the car-dependent suburbs of his youth.

Financial Constraints in Sydney Pushed Expat to Berlin

Knyvett calculated that even if he achieved the status of one of Australia's leading lighting designers, securing a mortgage for a home less than a 90-minute drive from the city center remained an unattainable goal. Growing up on the outskirts of Sydney, he grew fatigued by the hours spent commuting and recognized that the rising cost of living was systematically eroding the traditional aspiration of detached home ownership for his generation.

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Berlin Offers Lower Costs and Creative Opportunities

The initial draw of Berlin was its less commercial and more collective cultural environment, where community initiatives like local pubs and music venues are often run by volunteers rather than requiring multimillionaire investors. Although the city presented bureaucratic challenges and a language barrier that limited text-heavy theatre work, it offered significantly lower living costs and affordable housing that made a car-free life not only possible but practical.

Career Growth Through Volkswagen and New Ventures

It took approximately ten months for Knyvett to secure his first locally paid job in Berlin, but he eventually landed a full-time position at Volkswagen using interactive software skills honed in his lighting installations. He remained with the automotive giant for six years, a tenure that provided the stability needed to obtain permanent residency through an EU Blue Card and allowed him to pursue opportunities unavailable in the Australian market.

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Purchasing Property Redefines the Australian Dream

In 2019, Knyvett purchased a 50-square-meter apartment in Berlin, an achievement he believed would have been impossible in Sydney despite his initial preference for a detached house. His mortgage repayments started at approximately €1,000 per month, a manageable figure that contrasts sharply with the housing market dynamics he left behind, proving that alternative definitions of success are viable abroad.

Academic Context on Migration and Housing Trends

Professor Alan Gamlen, director of the Australian National University's Migration Hub, notes that the concept of the Australian Dream is less deeply embedded in national culture than its American counterpart, suggesting that migration is often a rational response to economic pressures. As Knyvett transitions to developing his own software and electronic products, his story highlights a growing trend of skilled Australians seeking financial stability and professional fulfillment in European cities like Berlin.