Australian Family Devastated After Being Told to Sell Home for Overseas Role, Only to Be Fired for Poor Performance

A distressing account has emerged of an Australian man whose employer instructed him to prepare his family for an overseas relocation, only to terminate his employment shortly after he sold his home, citing poor performance without prior consultation or performance management.

A shocking story of corporate deception and subsequent hardship has surfaced, detailing how an Australian man was directed by his employer to sell his home and prepare his family for an international move, only to be abruptly fired for alleged poor performance . The man shared his harrowing experience on the social media platform Reddit, illustrating the devastating impact of this decision on his family, which included his pregnant wife and a 14-month-old baby.

According to the post, management had initially enticed the man with a promising opportunity for a country manager position that would necessitate a family relocation overseas. He recounted being explicitly instructed by his superiors to 'get his affairs in order for an overseas trip,' with the timeline of his departure being contingent on his ability to finalize these arrangements promptly. This directive led him to immediately put his family home on the market, which, remarkably, sold within a single week. The added pressure of this swift sale was compounded by the fact that his wife was expecting their second child, and they were already caring for their infant. Imagine the shock and disbelief when, after this whirlwind of preparation and family upheaval, the chairman of the company summoned him to a meeting. In this somber encounter, the chairman delivered the devastating news: 'Thanks for all your hard work, but your services are no longer required.' Following this abrupt dismissal, the man experienced a period of unsettling silence from his employer. He eventually followed up regarding his redundancy pay, only to be informed that he would not receive any compensation. Further clarification from the executive director revealed a confusing discrepancy: while the chairman had alluded to 'redundancy' during their conversation, the actual reason for his termination was allegedly 'poor performance.' This explanation was met with immediate skepticism from the employee, who questioned the absence of any prior consultation or placement on a formal performance management plan. The employer's response was that such measures were not contractually obligated, and his termination was justified under an existing clause within his contract. The fallout from this sudden dismissal was severe. The family found themselves in a precarious situation, forced to urgently seek rental accommodation without a verifiable rental history. This lack of history presented significant obstacles, with rental agents demanding exorbitant premiums, as much as an additional $150 per week over the advertised rent, simply to secure a property. The desperation escalated as the birth of their second child loomed. They were only able to find a place to live a mere four days before his wife gave birth, a testament to the immense stress and difficulty they endured during this period. The wider online community reacted with outrage and disbelief. Comments flooded in, with many expressing sympathy and condemnation for the employer's actions. Phrases like 'That's terrible. I don't know how people like this sleep at night,' and 'What garbage these execs are,' echoed the sentiment of many who found the company's behavior appalling. Another commenter stated, 'That's absolutely awful. Hope it all panned out in the end,' reflecting a shared concern for the family's well-being. This incident highlights a critical failure in corporate ethics and employee treatment, leaving a family in a vulnerable and distressing position due to a sudden and seemingly unjustified termination





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Employment Termination Overseas Relocation Poor Performance Family Hardship Corporate Mistreatment

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