Australian Federal Police Launch Investigation into Allegations of Israeli Abuse of Pro-Palestine Activists

The Australian Federal Police have launched an investigation into allegations of Israeli abuse of pro-Palestine activists who attempted to deliver aid to Gaza. The activists claim to have been subjected to rape, kidnapping, and torture while detained by Israel last month.

The Australian Federal Police have launched an investigation into allegations by pro-Palestine activists that they were sexually abused and brutalised by Israeli forces after trying to deliver aid to Gaza.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with four Global Sumud flotilla participants in Canberra on Monday afternoon alongside senior AFP officers, Department of Foreign Affairs officials and Minister for International Development Anne Aly. The activists presented a dossier of their alleged mistreatment while detained by Israel last month, including claims of rape, kidnapping and torture. Juliet Lamont, a Global Sumud Flotilla participant, presented a detailed account of her experience during a press conference at Parliament House this month.

Lamont alleged that she was sexually assaulted and beaten, cable-tied, and had so much water thrown in her face. She has alleged one of the soldiers raped her after wrenching her trousers and underwear down, and that other activists had guns inserted into them. Patrick Keyzer, father of one of the activists, said of the AFP: They made it abundantly clear they would have an investigation.

Keyzer, who attended the meeting, noted federal police have experience investigating crimes committed outside Australia. A spokesperson for Wong said: Minister Wong has raised these allegations multiple times and made clear directly to Israel that Australia expects an independent, transparent investigation. The Israeli embassy has dismissed the activists as professional agitators seeking to damage Israel's reputation.

They have stated that currently no credible evidence has been submitted to the Embassy of Israel to suggest that any flotilla participants were sexually assaulted. Such claims are unsubstantiated and appear intended to advance the provocateurs' broader smear campaign against Israel. As with any serious allegation, determination of guilt requires a formal complaint, a full investigation and be backed by credible evidence, not media interviews and hearsay.

The activists said they were disappointed that Wong had indicated the government would not meet their other demands, including expelling the Israeli ambassador and ending the supply of Australian-made military components to the Israeli military





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Australian Federal Police Israeli Abuse Pro-Palestine Activists Gaza Aid Investigation

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