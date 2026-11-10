Australian Federal Police Urge Parents to Spot Youth Radicalisation Signs

Australian Federal Police urges parents and teachers to spot radicalisation warning signs in teens after foiled mass-casualty terror plots.

The Australian Federal Police is calling on parents and teachers to watch teenagers closely for signs that they could be on the brink of violence. The force has foiled several mass-casualty terror plots, and its counter-terror commander, Paula Hudson, has issued an urgent warning about a surge in youth radicalisation. Hudson made the comments in an interview about Australia's terror framework, nearly a year after the Bondi massacre.

Hudson said that not one Islamic hate preacher had been charged in the period since the attack. She also said that a political deadlock over hate speech laws means authorities have not been given extra powers to act against suburban firebrands, who are being monitored by a new special taskforce. The Australian Federal Police is now pressing for a broader response that goes beyond prosecutions alone.

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Youth Radicalisation Cases Reveal Rapid Threat Pattern

The Australian Federal Police says teenagers now make up a large share of terror investigations. Hudson noted that 32 of the 37 minors charged with terror offences in the last four years were caught in the last two years. She also said that half of the cohort being charged with possessing violent extremist material are teens who often spend large amounts of time online.

Hudson linked this trend to a global pattern that Interpol recently described as a crisis of 'salad bar' extremism. Under this pattern, teens adopt a mixture of ideologies, all underpinned by violence. Hudson said the threat is moving faster than before, and warned that the time between radical thinking and action may be very short.

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Hudson described the progress of many youth cases in detail. She said the majority of the youth cases the force has handled were well advanced, with suspects collecting handbooks, survival kits and manifestos, selecting targets such as schools, and trying to obtain materials for manufacturing IEDs or 3D-printed firearms. She said Islamic extremism was the predominant part of the youth caseload, while far-right movements also remain a concern.

Hate Speech and Digital Duty Laws Debate

The Australian Federal Police has taken a clear position that the current response is not enough. Hudson said the force has been meeting with major technology firms to build safety into platforms, rather than relying on the current system of responding only to individual reports. She argued that proposed digital duty laws and a new tool allowing users to opt in to algorithmic suggestions could help clean up social media feeds.

Following the Bondi attack, Labor shelved hate speech laws that could have been used to target radical preachers. The Nationals and the Greens opposed that bill, arguing that the laws could restrict speech. The Coalition has objected to Labor's proposed digital duty laws, which could levy large fines on platforms that fail to police dangerous content. Labor hopes to pass the digital duty in the last parliamentary week of the year with the support of the Greens.

Parents and Teachers Face Radicalisation Warning Signs

Hudson urged parents to look for red flags, including social withdrawal, excessive time on gaming and social platforms, and increasingly hateful views. Police research shows that children vulnerable to extremism often face instability at home or at school. Hudson also said cost-of-living stress is combining with what she described as a teen crisis of identity and belonging.

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Hudson asked young Australians to turn to trusted adults for guidance rather than AI chatbots. She said that social media, combined with the general climate of anger, is making young people more willing to express anger and more willing to mobilise towards violence. Hudson said the Australian Federal Police wants families, educators and community organisations to know the signs of radicalisation and to start difficult conversations early.

Several cases illustrate the risks. Last month in Darwin, federal police charged two 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, over an alleged plot to attack a school and a church, and police allege the pair possessed firearms. Authorities say one of the teens had expressed support for Brenton Tarrant, who murdered 51 people in a 2019 attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The same case also involved ISIS-inspired material and an al-Qaeda survival kit, which authorities describe as an insidious mixture of seemingly contradictory ideologies.

Separately, the girl in the Darwin matter was allegedly motivated by nihilistic violence and intent on killing whoever she encountered. A boy, charged a few months ago, was allegedly plotting an attack on synagogues in Melbourne, had allegedly imported an ISIS flag, and was learning how to make explosives. In another Melbourne operation, six men have been charged with exchanging ISIS propaganda, including two men who were in a car that was rammed as it travelled to Bondi Beach days after last year's Bondi massacre. Authorities suspected the carload of men was on the way to glorify the shooting.

Looking ahead, the royal commission into antisemitism will report in December on any potential shortcomings in Australia's security framework. Until then, the Australian Federal Police's position is that parents, teachers and community groups must act as early warning points, while lawmakers decide on hate speech and digital duty laws.