Australian Films: Birthright, Finding Emily, H is for Hawk, and More

This month sees Australian director Zoe Pepper's debut feature film Birthright, a tragicomedy that applies a razor-sharp lens to the local housing crisis. Cory (Travis Jeffery) and his pregnant wife Jasmine (Maria Angelico) are down and out, dangerously close to Jasmine's due date without a roof over their heads or jobs. They find refuge in Cory's icy parents' (Michael Hurst and Linda Cropper) well-appointed house, leading to an intergenerational battle of wits. Meanwhile, the rom-com of yore returns in Finding Emily, a film about a budding academic Emily (Angourie Rice) and idealistic Mancunian musician Owen (Spike Fearn), who meet and embark on a quest to find nightclub Emily. Lastly, Claire Foy brings her talents to the present day in H is for Hawk, a nature film adaptation of Helen Macdonald's memoir.

This month sees Australian director Zoe Pepper's debut feature film Birthright , a tragicomedy that applies a razor-sharp lens to the local housing crisis . Cory (Travis Jeffery) and his pregnant wife Jasmine (Maria Angelico) are down and out, dangerously close to Jasmine's due date without a roof over their heads or jobs.

They find refuge in Cory's icy parents' (Michael Hurst and Linda Cropper) well-appointed house, leading to an intergenerational battle of wits. Meanwhile, the rom-com of yore returns in Finding Emily, a film about a budding academic Emily (Angourie Rice) and idealistic Mancunian musician Owen (Spike Fearn), who meet and embark on a quest to find nightclub Emily. Lastly, Claire Foy brings her talents to the present day in H is for Hawk, a nature film adaptation of Helen Macdonald's memoir





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Birthright Finding Emily H Is For Hawk Australian Director Housing Crisis Tragicomedy Rom-Com Nature Film Adaptation Housing Affordability Crisis Intergenerational Battle Of Wits Precarity Of Short-Term Contracts Classic Talking Points Trotted Out By Boomers Favourably Taxed Inheritance Of Intergeneratio Unhinged Territory Male Entitlement Manic Pixie Dream Girl Trope Class Disparity Unchecked Ambition Queer And Indie Nightlife Drag Queens Cozy Pubs Manchester's Queer And Indie Nightlife Helen Macdonald's Memoir Press Photographer Research Scholar Wild Goshawk Depression Mother's Warning Escapism From Reality Underwritten Characters

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