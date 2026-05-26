Australian Football Legend Neale Daniher Dead After 13-Year Battle with MND

Neale Daniher, the renowned Australian Rules footballer and author, has passed away leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and courage. Despite struggling with a debilitating motor neuron disease, Daniher remained a powerful voice for MND research and support until the end.

Neale Daniher , the Australian Rules football legend and author, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of courage and determination after his 13-year battle with MND .

Daniher's impact on Australian society was immense, with his advocacy for MND research and support inspiring countless Australians. Despite his diagnosis, Daniher remained a powerful and motivational force, using eye-gaze technology to communicate until the end. His family, including his wife, children, and grandchildren, will continue his legacy by carrying the fight on against MND





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Neale Daniher MND Australian Rules Football Advocacy Research Family Legacy

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