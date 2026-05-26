Australian Football Legend Neale Daniher Dead After 13-Year Battle with MND

Neale Daniher, the renowned Australian Rules footballer and author, has passed away leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and courage. Despite struggling with a debilitating motor neuron disease, Daniher remained a powerful voice for MND research and support until the end.
Neale Daniher , the Australian Rules football legend and author, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of courage and determination after his 13-year battle with MND .
Daniher's impact on Australian society was immense, with his advocacy for MND research and support inspiring countless Australians. Despite his diagnosis, Daniher remained a powerful and motivational force, using eye-gaze technology to communicate until the end. His family, including his wife, children, and grandchildren, will continue his legacy by carrying the fight on against MND
Neale Daniher MND Australian Rules Football Advocacy Research Family Legacy
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