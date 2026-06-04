Australian Foreign Minister Believes Women Who Claim Israeli Forces Raped and Brutalised Them

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has expressed her support for the women who claim they were raped and brutalised by Israeli forces during a flotilla to Gaza. Wong has described herself as a feminist and has pushed back on criticism that she had not done enough to defend the activists who made the allegations against Israeli officials. Wong has also called for a thorough investigation into the allegations and has raised her concerns directly with her Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said that she believes the Australian women who say they were raped and brutalised by Israeli forces while detained as part of a flotilla trying to reach Gaza .

During a fiery exchange at Senate hearings with Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi, Wong described herself as a feminist as she pushed back on criticism that she had not done enough to defend the activists who have made disturbing allegations against Israeli officials. Wong said she was open to meeting the Global Salmud Flotilla activists who had returned to Australia if they approached her office directly rather than via a Greens press release.

Wong said Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had behaved in an unconscionable way by taunting the flotilla participants in an inflammatory video posted online. She said she had raised her concerns directly with her Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar and called for a thorough investigation into the allegations. Independent senator David Pocock pressed Wong on why she had not demanded an independent investigation from Israel, saying You don't get what you don't ask for.

Juliet Lamont, centre, said she was raped by Israeli troops. She appeared at a press conference on Thursday with flotilla participants Gemma O'Toole and Neve O'Connor and Greens senator David Shoebridge. Faruqi said Juliet Lamont, one of the flotilla activists, has said she was sexually assaulted and beaten, cable-tied, and had so much water thrown in her face that at one point she thought she was going to drown.

She says They wrenched my trousers and underwear down, and I was raped by one of the soldiers. My daughter was syringed with an unknown substance. Other people had guns inserted inside them. Three members of the flotilla Lamont, Gemma O'Toole and Neve O'Connor held a press conference at Parliament House earlier on Thursday to call on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Wong to meet them to hear their allegations of abuse.

I think the extension of that is she needs to meet with us, she needs to hear our testimony and she needs to sanction Israel. What other country would be allowed to rape and torture 11 ordinary citizens from this country and get away from it. at The Hague alleging they were subject to sexual assault and being injected with unknown substances, crimes against humanity, torture and other serious violations of international law were committed by Israeli forces.

The flotilla of 50 boats with an estimated 400 people from almost 50 countries was attempting to deliver food, medicine and baby formula to the war-torn Gaza Strip. The Israeli embassy said in a statement last week that the flotilla's provocateurs false allegations were scripted in advance, for one goal only defaming Israel. The provocateurs were neither tortured nor raped. Such claims are entirely baseless and are intended solely to advance the provocateurs smear campaign against Israel





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Penny Wong Israeli Forces Rape Brutalisation Flotilla Gaza

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Jewish Association Criticises ABC Over Tame's Autism PodcastThe Australian Jewish Association has slammed the ABC's appointment of author and activist Charlotte Tame to host a podcast on autism, citing her controversial comments at pro-Palestinian rallies.

Read more »

Trump's call to Hezbollah was unprecedented. What does it mean for a Lebanon ceasefire?Donald Trump reportedly was 'furious' in his call with the Israeli prime minister.

Read more »

Wong rejects linking migration to housing as population hits 28 millionThe minister turned the criticism back on the Coalition, questioning its record on housing construction.

Read more »

Netanyahu orders expansion of Israeli control in Gaza amid legal and political controversyIsrael moves to increase its military footprint in Gaza to seventy percent, prompting accusations of breaching the twenty‑point peace plan and international law, while domestic politics and UN enforcement mechanisms remain stalled.

Read more »