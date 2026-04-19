Australian Fuel Spending Eases as Panic Buying Subsides Amid Global Tensions

New data reveals Australian motorists are spending less on fuel for the first time in six weeks, indicating a decline in panic buying. This trend emerges as cost pressures ease and the government's fuel excise cut begins to impact household budgets, even as geopolitical events continue to influence global markets. Regional drivers still spend more per transaction despite overall spending decreases.

Australian motorists are showing a significant shift in fuel purchasing habits, with new data from Westpac indicating a notable decline in spending for the first time in six weeks. This change coincides with easing cost pressures and the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the Iran conflict and its impact on key shipping lanes. The latest findings from Westpac bank's DataX revealed a 3.8 per cent decrease in fuel spending among their customers last week, following an even sharper 17.

9 per cent drop the prior week. This marks the first instance of consecutive week-on-week reductions in fuel expenditure since the Iran conflict commenced earlier this year, suggesting a move away from the panic buying that characterized earlier periods. Despite this reduction in overall spending, the average fuel transaction value actually rose by 2.9 per cent week-on-week, reaching $59.21. This increase, coupled with a fall in the total number of fuel customers, points towards a winding down of short-term stockpiling. Motorists appear to be returning to more regular fuel consumption patterns, foregoing the precautionary fill-ups that were prevalent in recent months. Carolyn McCann, Westpac's retail banking chief, highlighted the significance of this trend, stating that households have been under considerable financial strain since early March. The observed decline in fuel spend represents a meaningful reprieve and suggests that the government's recent fuel excise cut is beginning to translate into tangible savings for household budgets. The Albanese government, in an effort to alleviate pressure on struggling motorists, recently implemented a cut to the fuel excise, reducing the price by approximately 32 cents per litre. This policy appears to be contributing to the observed softening in fuel demand. While fuel spending is still 16.2 per cent higher when compared to the same period last year, reports suggest that this year-on-year increase is likely to plateau. This is attributed to a combination of easing fuel prices and households adapting their spending habits. The data clearly illustrates a marked two-week decline in fuel spending for Westpac customers, a phenomenon not seen since the onset of the Iran conflict. Interestingly, while both regional and metropolitan customers are reducing their fuel expenditure, motorists in regional areas continue to spend more per fuel transaction and refuel more frequently than their city counterparts. Despite an overall higher level of discretionary spending among these customers, early indications suggest that household budgets may still be under pressure. This is evidenced by the fact that fuel's proportion of their overall spending remains above pre-conflict levels. The combination of these factors paints a complex picture of evolving consumer behavior amidst global economic uncertainties and domestic policy interventions





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