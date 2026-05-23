Australian Government Addresses Fuel Volatility Amid Iran Crisis

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese neither ruled out nor confirmed he will extend the 26.3 cents a litre reduction in the cost of petrol and diesel, which has significantly lowered fuel prices during the three-month excise cut. The measure came at a cost to the federal coffers of $2.9 billion.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese neither ruled out nor confirmed he will extend the 26.3 cents a litre reduction in the cost of petrol and diesel, which has significantly lowered fuel prices during the three-month excise cut.

The measure came at a cost to the federal coffers of $2.9 billion. Energy Minister Chris Bowen, however, revealed that cuts to the fuel excise would likely be removed in the future. The additional 50 million litres of diesel and jet fuel secured by the government will likely serve as a buffer to secure supply and reduce volatility in global markets.

The three-month excise cut came as the war in Iran resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one-fifth of the world's oil supply, creating volatility in markets





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