Australian Government Expands Business Tax Relief Amid Debate Over Capital Gains Changes; US Vance Warns Israel on Iran Deal; Hanson Rejects Multiculturalism; Bluey to Air in Indigenous Language

Treasurer Jim Chalmers defends tax reforms as misinformation spreads, while US Vice President JD Vance urges Israeli unity on Iran deal. One Nation's Pauline Hanson faces backlash over anti-multiculturalism remarks, and Bluey pioneers an Indigenous language translation.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers has addressed criticism surrounding the government's proposed capital gains tax changes, emphasizing that recent expansions to tax benefits for businesses demonstrate the government's responsiveness.

The federal government recently announced an increase in the turnover threshold for the 50 percent tax reduction from $2 million to $10 million, and a new tax discount for newly established businesses is now under consultation. The Tech Council of Australia praised these measures as a constructive response to sector concerns, while the Australian Industry Group argued the changes should go further.

Speaking to Business New South Wales, Chalmers urged the public to consider the entire package, stating, "We have unfortunately seen a lot of misinformation about our changes. The fact is the overwhelming majority of businesses are eligible for those concessions. And we've just made them even more generous. And it brings that business tax relief package to more than $3.8 billion in total.

So much of the budget will be beneficial for housing and for businesses here. But at the same time, we do know that economic reform in this country; and tax reform in particular, is always contested.

" In international affairs, US Vice President JD Vance warned Israeli citizens who oppose the Iran nuclear deal not to turn against their country's strongest ally, the United States. Vance is scheduled to travel to Switzerland for discussions on the agreement, which was electronically signed earlier than anticipated. During a White House briefing, he credited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not personally criticizing the deal but urged members of Netanyahu's cabinet to cease their attacks.

Vance said, "Donald J Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. The other thing that I would say is that over the last three months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars.

And anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in.

" In domestic political commentary, Pauline Hanson, leader of the One Nation party, used a speech at the National Press Club to call for an end to multiculturalism, declaring it a failed policy. The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia (FECCA) strongly rejected her remarks, describing them as an attempt to revive the White Australia Policy and foster division. FECCA chair Peter Doukas stated that Hanson's comments overlook the vital contributions of migrants to Australia's history and national identity.

"The idea of a monocultural Australia is not mainstream. So people from all backgrounds, all faiths, all religions - multicultural Australia is what is normal here. It is what has always been normal here. And what Ms Hanson is saying - is talking about - is not only a revisionism or a nostalgia for a policy that is long gone.

It is something that never was. And I think that is what we need to be mindful of.

" In cultural news, the globally acclaimed animated series Bluey will be translated into an Australian Indigenous language for the first time. Episodes have been re-voiced by speakers from North-East Arnhem Land, with local children providing the voices for Bluey and Bingo. Musician Dimathaya Burrawanga of the band King Stingray will voice Bandit, while Yolŋu educator and translator Rosie Mununggurr will voice Chilli.

These special episodes are scheduled to air from July 5 during NAIDOC Week and will also be featured at the upcoming Garma Festival





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International Relations Culture Media Tax Reform Business Relief Capital Gains Tax Jim Chalmers JD Vance Iran Deal Israel Pauline Hanson Multiculturalism FECCA Bluey Indigenous Language NAIDOC Week Yolŋu

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