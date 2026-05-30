Australian Government Extends Fuel Reserve Flexibility and Secures Additional Shipments Amid Global Supply Strains

The government has extended the temporary relaxation of minimum fuel stock obligations, allowing lower reserves while committing to increased deliveries, and has added new shipments of diesel, petrol and jet fuel to bolster domestic supplies through September.

The Australian government has announced a further boost to the nation's fuel security programme, with an additional shipment of petroleum products slated for distribution to regional and independent service stations from June onwards.

This delivery joins 16 earlier consignments that were secured through a joint effort involving major oil companies such as Ampol, BP, IOR and Viva Energy, all responding to the volatile global fuel market caused by ongoing supply chain disruptions. Energy Minister Chris Bowen explained that the new shipment is part of a broader partnership between the government and a private sector operator that has proven capable of moving large volumes of fuel quickly and reliably to the farms and growers that depend on it during peak demand periods.

The minister highlighted that the temporary relaxation of Australia's Minimum Stockholding Obligation - which normally requires fuel retailers to hold a certain volume of diesel and petrol in reserve - will be extended for another three months, providing essential flexibility to keep the pumps running. Under the extended arrangement, fuel suppliers will be allowed to maintain reserves that are 20 per cent lower than the standard requirement, provided they commit to increasing deliveries into the domestic market until the end of September.

Bowen noted that this measure is designed to give the industry the agility needed to react promptly if another sudden surge in demand occurs, while still safeguarding a baseline level of supply for the country. Current strategic reserves now contain enough diesel to cover 36 days of consumption, or an extra four days beyond the minimum, and enough jet fuel for 30 days, with an additional day layered on top of the standard requirement.

In addition to petroleum products, the government has exercised its Strategic Reserve powers to secure an extra 205,000 tonnes of agricultural‑grade fertiliser, further reinforcing the resilience of critical supply chains that support Australia's farming sector. The decision comes at a time when the Australian Bureau of Statistics' latest Survey of Business Conditions and Sentiments reports that 72 per cent of businesses across the nation have been negatively impacted by rising fuel prices and supply uncertainties.

While the return of normal global shipping flows is expected, officials caution that even a full resumption of international trade will take several months to translate into stable domestic fuel availability. Minister Bowen stressed that the government's confidence in the three‑month extension stems from the current levels of domestic holdings, which provide a sensible balance between immediate market needs and the risk of future global disruptions.

By maintaining a strategic buffer of diesel, petrol and jet fuel, and by ensuring that additional shipments are on their way, the administration aims to minimise the likelihood of severe shortages should global conditions worsen further





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Fuel Security Minimum Stockholding Obligation Strategic Reserves Supply Chain Disruption Australian Energy Policy

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