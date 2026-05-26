Australian Government Faces Pressure to Repeal €10 Billion Diesel Subsidy for Coal Miners

The Australian government has postponed reforms to a long‑running fuel‑tax credit that refunds more than $10 billion annually to coal‑mining companies. Ministers say the credit will not change this fiscal year but internal and external pressure is mounting for a cap or removal as the Labor Party prepares for its July national conference. An updated budget and ongoing war in the Middle East have stalled the discussion, yet industry, union, and climate groups continue to argue for a rebalancing of subsidies and a push toward decarbonisation.

The Australian government is under mounting pressure to reform a fuel‑tax credit that has long been criticised for subsidising the country's coal‑mining sector. The scheme, which refunds more than $10 billion in diesel‑fuel taxes to mining companies, was earmarked for review before the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen confirmed that the credit will not be altered this fiscal year, but officials said they remain open to revisiting the policy once the war subsides. Under the current fuel‑tax‑credit programme, companies that operate heavy vehicles on private roads can recover the tax paid on diesel. In 2024, BHP received about $627 million in refunds, Rio Tinto $416 million, Fortescue $309 million and Hancock Prospecting $128 million, according to estimates from Clean Energy Finance.

Total refunds surpass $10 billion annually and the government had projected $45 billion in repayments over the next four years. The mechanism was originally introduced to mitigate the cost of diesel taxation, but it has become a point of contention. Climate advocacy groups argue that the credit effectively subsidises fossil‑fuel use and undermines efforts to cut emissions. In the United States, similar subsidies were criticised for encouraging heavy‑vehicle transport rather than cleaner technology.

In Australia, a grassroots movement inside the Labor Party has built a campaign to cap the credit to $50 million per year for the top 15 companies that claim it. The excess would be funneled into a fund earmarked for decarbonisation, and should be accessed only for projects that substantially reduce greenhouse‑gas emissions. Labor MP Jerome Laxale has publicly pledged to support the cap at the party's national conference.

A resolution on the issue would bind the government to a policy stance, but President Bowen retains the prerogative to decide the timing of its implementation. If the cap were introduced, roughly $2.2 billion would be clawed back from miners in the 2024 financial year alone. Opposition from the mining sector is swift.

The Minerals Council has argued that the credit is a repayment of a tax that was never levied on them in the first place, and the cost of rolling back the subsidy would damage Australia's competitive standing on the world market. Mining unions have expressed concern over potential job losses and reduced investment in the national resource industry. The fuel‑tax‑credit debate is set against the backdrop of other tax proposals on the agenda.

The government has signalled that it may impose a flat 25 per cent tax on gas exports, but Resources Minister Madeleine King has rejected such a measure, citing commitments to secure domestic supply of uncontracted gas. The timing of the vital reforms has been delayed - not least by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Iran War, which shifted parliamentary priorities to fuel security and defence spending.

If the war subsides, lawmakers anticipate the issue will resurface at the next mid‑year fiscal update or at Labor's July conference. For now, the Minister has stated that the credit will remain unchanged until the next budget cycle, but the political appetite for reform remains high. The fuel‑tax‑credit question is not simply about money. It illustrates how fiscal policy can shape a country's environment, industry, and international competitiveness.

As Australia seeks to copy the successful climate action plans of other energy‑producing nations, reforming subsidies that favour high‑emission energy will likely become a key component of the country's long‑term strategy. The long‑term costs of maintaining the credit are becoming increasingly apparent. Clean Energy Finance's analysis indicates that the credit is a significant source of funding for large mining companies. These spending patterns may disincentivise more aggressive decarbonisation efforts.

In fact, BHP itself disclosed that its internal goal of cutting emissions by 1 per cent by 2030 may be compromised if diesel prices rise or the credit were to be revoked. In summary, the Australian government's postponement of reforms to its fuel‑tax‑credit scheme comes at a time of heightened political, economic, and environmental scrutiny. While the credit will remain intact in the immediate future, stakeholders remain divided on whether it should be capped, retained, or discontinued altogether.

This issue will inevitably come to the fore again during the upcoming parliamentary deliberations and may ultimately redefine Australia's approach to energy subsidies and climate change mitigation





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