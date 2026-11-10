Australian Government Identifies WWI Soldiers Remembrance Day

The Australian government announced the identification of World War I soldiers including Lieutenant Andrew Anderson and Lieutenant Howard Morey on Remembrance Day.

The federal government officially announced the identities of eleven Australian soldiers killed during World War I on Remembrance Day. This significant recognition marks 108 years since the Armistice was signed to end the conflict. The identification effort was led by Defence's Unrecovered War Casualties - Army team alongside the Office of Australian War Graves and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Descendants of the identified soldiers and French authorities also assisted in this historic process. Independent researchers played a crucial part in establishing the evidentiary links that made these identifications possible. The announcement provides closure to families who have waited generations for answers regarding the fate of their relatives.

Lieutenant Andrew Anderson Identification Details

Among the newly identified individuals is Lieutenant Andrew Anderson from Bundaberg in Queensland. He served with the 7th Australian Machine Gun Company within the Australian Imperial Force. Lieutenant Anderson was killed in action on September 20, 1917, during the Battle of Menin Road near Ypres in Belgium. Fellow soldiers buried him on the battlefield near Westhoek with a wooden cross marking the grave. An eyewitness account confirmed the nature of this roadside burial at the time. In March 1919, remains of an unknown soldier were recovered from nearly the same location and reinterred at Hooge Crater Cemetery.

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The original grave registration record noted that the soldier's shirt bore the name Anderson. However, his specific identity remained unknown for over a century. An independent historical researcher eventually identified the possible connection between the unknown soldier and Lieutenant Anderson. She submitted her findings to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the Unrecovered War Casualties - Army team in 2020. The teams then conducted an investigation to establish a firm evidentiary link. Now, 109 years after his death, his headstone at Hooge Crater Cemetery will be replaced to commemorate him by name. Defence Minister Richard Marles stated that the identification was deeply personal for his family since Lieutenant Anderson was his great-uncle.

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Other Identified Soldiers and Official Statements

Lieutenant Howard Victor Morey from Lilydale in Victoria served with the 58th Battalion Australian Imperial Force. Private Roy Hawkins from Armidale in New South Wales served in the 3rd Battalion. Private Thomas Easton from Adamstown in New South Wales was part of the 30th Battalion. Lieutenant John Lyons from Randwick in New South Wales served with the 17th Battalion and held the Military Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, and MSM. Lance Corporal Alexander Joseph Jack from Brunswick in Victoria served in the 2nd Australian Field Ambulance. Private George Laban Lupson from Fremantle in Western Australia also served in the 2nd Australian Field Ambulance. Private James Campbell from Queenstown in Tasmania served with the 2nd Australian Field Ambulance. Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh highlighted the collective effort behind these discoveries. He credited military historians, archaeologists, researchers, forensic specialists, and family members. Minister Keogh emphasized that these identifications provide long-awaited answers for families experiencing generations of uncertainty.

Impact on Families and National Commemoration

The confirmation of these identities serves as a profound reminder of the sacrifice made by a generation of Australians. Their service continues to shape the nation in the modern era. Defence Minister Richard Marles expressed that knowing where his great-uncle lies is meaningful for his family. He noted that their story reflects the broader experience of many Australian families who lost relatives who never came home. The federal government's commitment to this ongoing work represents the ultimate expression of the adage Lest we forget. The official recognition occurs on Remembrance Day, a time dedicated to honoring those who served. The detailed historical records and forensic work ensure that these soldiers are remembered not as unknowns. They are now honored by name and by their specific contributions. This process underscores the importance of preserving military history for future generations.