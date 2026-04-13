Australian Government Pauses EV Road User Charge Amidst Surge in Sales and High Fuel Prices

The Australian government is reconsidering its plans for a national road user charge on electric vehicles (EVs) due to the recent surge in EV sales and record fuel prices. The Transport Minister has indicated the government's reluctance to discourage EV adoption, which has increased significantly in recent months. The delay comes amidst concerns about lost revenue from fuel excise as EV sales rise. Industry figures suggest this is an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the current vehicle taxation landscape.

The prospect of a national road user charge for electric vehicles (EVs) in Australia appears to be fading, as suggested by recent statements from the federal Transport Minister. This shift in stance comes amidst a significant surge in EV sales, coinciding with record-high fuel prices across the country.

In March 2026, as fuel prices reached unprecedented levels, the proportion of EVs sold skyrocketed by 88.9 percent, achieving a market share of 14.6 percent, a new high for electric vehicle adoption in Australia. The Tesla Model Y, a popular EV model, even secured its place as the third most popular vehicle overall, trailing behind the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux utes, which are traditional leaders in the Australian automotive market.

This impressive growth in EV sales, however, has coincided with the anticipation of a national road user charge, initially expected to be unveiled in the upcoming federal budget in May, with an implementation date set for 2028. This potential charge aimed to address the loss of revenue from fuel excise, as EV drivers do not contribute to this revenue stream in the same way as drivers of gasoline or diesel vehicles.

Transport Minister Catherine King has essentially ruled out the announcement of the road user charge in the next federal budget. Her remarks highlight the government's hesitance to discourage EV adoption, particularly given the current surge in sales. King stated that the government wants to encourage EV adoption and does not want to disincentivize it, suggesting a need to carefully balance the implementation of a road user charge.

The proposed charge, which was previously discussed by Treasurer Jim Chalmers in 2025, involved charging drivers per kilometer travelled, with mileage reporting or in-car GPS tracking as potential methods for calculating distance driven. The primary reason for the charge is to offset the decline in fuel excise revenue, especially considering that the fuel excise was temporarily halved for three months starting April 1, 2026, to offer relief from escalating petrol and diesel prices.

The pause in implementing the road user charge could give the government more time to reassess its strategy as more EVs appear on Australian roads. The experience of the state of Victoria, which introduced an EV road user charge in 2021, and subsequent proposals from New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia offer insights into the challenges and complexities of such policies. Victoria's initial charge, which was later invalidated by the High Court of Australia, serves as a cautionary tale for the federal government. The Court ruled the scheme as unconstitutional in 2023, causing the state to abandon it and refund revenue collected.

Industry figures like Polestar Australia's boss, Scott Maynard, are viewing the road user charge with a wider perspective. Maynard suggests the road user charge can be a significant opportunity for the government. Maynard acknowledged that there is an inevitability to the road user charge but also warned against it being a disguised tax. Instead, Maynard views it as an opportunity to simplify the various fees and taxes associated with owning and operating a vehicle. He expressed concern that the charge might be implemented without a broader review of vehicle-related costs, leading to a missed opportunity for the government.

It's uncertain whether the Australian government will imitate the approach of New Zealand, which plans to eliminate fuel excise and replace it with a road user charge based on vehicle weight and distance travelled for all vehicle types by 2027. New Zealand's policy represents a possible roadmap for Australia, integrating petrol-powered vehicles into a system that currently applies to diesel vehicles, EVs, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The situation remains fluid, with the government weighing its options amid mounting pressure to address revenue concerns while supporting the expanding EV market. The government’s decision will have a profound effect on the electric vehicle market, influencing consumer behavior and shaping the trajectory of the Australian automotive landscape for years to come.





7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electric Vehicles Road User Charge Fuel Excise Government Policy Automotive Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Claudia Hollingsworth Reinstated as 1,500m Champion After Dramatic Australian ChampionshipsClaudia Hollingsworth has been reinstated as the women's 1,500m winner at the Australian Athletics Championships after initially being disqualified. The decision came after an incident involving Jess Hull, the defending champion, who fell during the race. An independent panel reviewed footage and determined Hollingsworth was not at fault, overturning the initial disqualification.

Read more »

Australian Community Urges Action on Lebanon Conflict Amidst Escalating CrisisReligious and community leaders in Australia are demanding stronger action from the government in response to the ongoing conflict in Lebanon. Protests and appeals for sanctions against Israel have intensified, fueled by the rising civilian casualties and widespread destruction. The community expresses frustration over perceived double standards and calls for more decisive diplomatic measures.

Read more »

Result Overturned Again: Drama in Women's 1500m Final at Australian Athletics ChampionshipsThe women's 1500m final at the Australian Athletics Championships saw a dramatic turn of events as Olympic silver medalist Jess Hull fell in the home straight. Claudia Hollingsworth, initially disqualified, was reinstated as the winner after an appeal. The incident sparked controversy and impacted selection for future races.

Read more »

Australian Adoption Rates Plummet, Raising Concerns for Children in CareAdoption rates in Australia have fallen dramatically, raising concerns about the future of vulnerable children in the care system. The decrease is seen across both domestic and international adoptions, with complex factors contributing to the decline. This article explores the issues and calls for solutions.

Read more »

Lachie Kennedy pulls out of 200m clash with Gout Gout final at Australian Athletics Championships7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Gout Gout smashes his national 200m record in breathtaking run at Australian Athletics ChampionshipsGout Gout has produced a breathtaking run to break 20 seconds in the 200 metres for the first time, and smash his own national record.

Read more »