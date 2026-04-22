Australian Government Unveils Sweeping Reforms to Curb NDIS Costs

The Albanese government has announced significant reforms to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, aiming to reduce growth to 2% annually and shift focus from diagnosis-based access to functional capacity assessments.

The Australian federal government has unveiled an ambitious and controversial strategy to curtail the ballooning costs of the National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS ) by the end of the decade. Health Minister Mark Butler announced on Wednesday that the government is taking decisive action to throttle the yearly growth of the scheme to a maximum of 2% annually until 2030.

This structural shift is designed to address concerns regarding the long-term sustainability of the $50 billion program, which currently provides essential support to approximately 760,000 Australians. By implementing these measures, the government aims to reduce the participant base to 600,000 within four years, arguing that the current trajectory of the scheme is fiscally irresponsible and risks total collapse if left unchecked. Central to this reform is a significant change in how eligibility is determined. The Albanese administration intends to introduce legislation during the upcoming May budget week that mandates the use of standardised, evidence-based assessments of functional capacity. This move marks a pivot away from current criteria that rely heavily on specific medical diagnoses. Instead, future access will be strictly contingent upon evidence demonstrating a significant reduction in a person’s functional capacity that impacts their day-to-day living. All current participants will be required to undergo these new assessments by 2028 to maintain their status in the scheme. Minister Butler emphasised that the system must return to its founding principles, noting that individuals with lower support needs or higher functional capacity will likely be transitioned off the program entirely as resources are redirected toward those with the most significant and permanent disabilities. Beyond eligibility reform, the government is introducing stringent oversight mechanisms for service providers. This includes capping the costs for social and community participation programs to 2023 levels, which is expected to lower the average participant annual cap from $31,000 to $26,000. Furthermore, mandatory registration will be expanded to encompass providers involved in high-risk activities, personal care, and daily living supports, all of whom will be enrolled in a centralised digital payment system. This transition, alongside the shifting of children under nine with autism and developmental delays toward state and territory-run programs, reflects the government’s commitment to curbing costs that are currently outpacing national spending on defence, healthcare, and education. While the government stresses that these changes are vital for the survival of the NDIS, officials have promised that the implementation process will involve genuine and respectful collaboration with the states and the disability community to ensure the transition is managed with the necessary sensitivity





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