Travis Auld resigns as Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO, leaves December 18

Travis Auld has resigned as chief executive of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and will leave on December 18 to take up a role elsewhere, months before the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in April.

Travis Auld has resigned as chief executive of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and will step away on December 18 this year. He is leaving to take up a role elsewhere.

His departure leaves the corporation without a chief executive months out from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, which is scheduled for April. The AGPC confirmed interim leadership arrangements would be announced in due course. Auld said he remained focused on the corporation main priorities before his departure, including the 2027 Formula 1 Grand Prix.

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Travis Auld cites privilege of leadership

It has been an enormous privilege to lead the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and to work alongside an exceptional group of people delivering world class events, Auld said. Major events have a unique ability to bring people together, create unforgettable experiences and showcase our city and state to the world, he said. I am incredibly proud of what the AGPC team has achieved and of the contribution our events continue to make to Victoria, Auld said.

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Chairman Martin Pakula said Auld had led the organisation through an important period of growth and change. He has brought extensive experience and commercial acumen to the organisation, while always maintaining a clear focus on our people, our partners and the delivery of exceptional major events for Victoria, Pakula said.

Under Travis leadership, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has continued to strengthen its position as one of the world great major events, while AGPC has continued to grow its capability and ambition as a major events organisation, he said. Travis will be a hard act to follow, which is why the Board is undertaking a comprehensive process to identify the very best person to lead AGPC into the future, Pakula said.

Corporation prepares for upcoming race season

The departure comes as the corporation prepares for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in April, one of the state major event highlights. Auld departure also comes ahead of the 2027 Formula 1 Grand Prix, which he said remained among the corporation main priorities before he leaves. The AGPC has not yet named an interim chief executive or a permanent successor. It said interim leadership arrangements would be announced in due course.

The board process to find the next leader is described as comprehensive, with the organisation seeking the very best person to lead AGPC into the future. Auld said he was proud of what the AGPC team had achieved and of the contribution its events continue to make to Victoria. He described major events as having a unique ability to bring people together, create unforgettable experiences and showcase the city and state to the world.

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Pakula said Auld had maintained a clear focus on people, partners and the delivery of exceptional major events for Victoria. The chairman said the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix had continued to strengthen its position as one of the world great major events under Auld leadership. He also said AGPC had continued to grow its capability and ambition as a major events organisation.

The corporation will now manage the transition while preparing for the April race and longer-term planning, including the 2027 Formula 1 Grand Prix. More details on interim leadership and the recruitment process are expected in due course.