A January 1 regulatory change ending professional indemnity insurance exemptions for private midwives threatens to eliminate home birth options in Australia. This shift risks pushing expectant mothers toward unregulated free births, raising serious safety and reproductive rights concerns across the country.

Homebirth Australia and major midwifery organizations have issued a stark warning regarding a pending regulatory shift that could severely restrict access to home births across the country. The crisis centers on the expiration of a 17-year exemption on January 1, which previously allowed private midwives to attend home births without holding professional indemnity insurance (PII). This deadline marks the end of a long-standing safety net for the sector, creating an immediate regulatory void that midwifery leaders argue will dismantle a vital component of maternity care.

The Insurance Expiry Mechanism

The core of the controversy involves the mandatory requirement for all health practitioners to hold professional indemnity insurance. The Department of Health, Disability and Ageing stated that this exemption was originally granted because no suitable insurance product existed for home birth midwives. However, the government recently expanded an insurance scheme intended to cover eligible midwives, effectively ending the exemption. Midwifery advocates contend that this new product is fundamentally flawed, as it fails to accommodate the specific risk profiles and practice models of home birth providers.

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Australia currently requires two midwives for home births, typically categorized as a primary and secondary midwife. The proposed changes force a restructuring of this model, particularly in metropolitan areas where primary midwives must now second for each other. This arrangement will inevitably reduce individual caseloads while driving up the cost of services. In regional and rural areas, the impact is even more severe, with coordinators warning that home birth will become entirely unavailable for many women in these communities.

Stakeholder Positions on Safety and Access

Kelley Lennon, chief midwife at the Australian College of Midwives, has been a vocal critic of the government's approach, labeling the new insurance product as unfit for purpose. Lennon highlighted that only five percent of the midwifery workforce, known as endorsed midwives, can access the current insurance scheme. Endorsement requires additional training that allows midwives to access Medicare benefits, prescribe medications, and order diagnostic tests, yet it is not a mandatory requirement for providing home birth care. Consequently, the vast majority of qualified midwives will be unable to secure insurance, leaving them legally unable to provide home birth care.

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The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia maintains that professional indemnity insurance is essential for protecting the public from financial and safety risks resulting from negligent acts or omissions by practitioners. In contrast, the midwifery sector argues that they are not asking for special treatment but rather a workable insurance product that reflects contemporary midwifery practice. They emphasize that their goal is to support informed choice and protect access to safe, evidence-based maternity care, rather than seeking exemptions from standard industry requirements.

Consumer Impact and Rising Free Births

The practical impact of this regulatory change is already being felt by expectant mothers who rely on home births for continuity of care. Janie Barrett Maria Golushko, a mother who gave birth to her son Leo in a Bondi apartment, described her experience as transformational and stress-free due to the deep, personal relationship she built with her private midwife. She argued that the lack of access to Midwifery Group Practice programs at her local hospital necessitated her choice of a private midwife. For many women, the home birth option is not a luxury but a necessity, representing a significant issue of reproductive rights and bodily autonomy.

Katelyn Commerford, coordinator of Homebirth Australia, cited a survey of over 600 consumers planning or considering a home birth. The data revealed that close to 60 percent of respondents would consider free birth if the option of a midwife-attended home birth was removed. Furthermore, 35 percent indicated that free birth would likely be their only choice. This statistic underscores the direct pipeline from restrictive regulations to unassisted births, a trend that midwifery groups view as a dangerous consequence of the new insurance mandate.

Real-World Safety Consequences

Public health officials are particularly concerned about the rise of free births, also known as sovereign births, where birthing mothers place their trust in unqualified doulas and birth keepers. A recent inquest in Lismore highlighted four deaths within the Northern Rivers region, a hotspot for this trend. The court heard disturbing details about the care provided by individuals such as Sita Kali, who was involved in the birth of two of the babies who died. In one instance, a newborn suffered potentially fatal blood loss because the cord was not clamped immediately. In another case, a mother was advised to hold a baby with laboured breathing close to her chest, a decision that proved fatal.

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Commerford and other midwifery leaders argue that these tragedies are not a result of midwife-attended home births but rather a consequence of removing safe, regulated options. They assert that the government's focus on insurance compliance is ignoring the reality that restricting access to qualified midwives will drive more women toward unregulated practitioners. The sector continues to urge policymakers to address the insurance gap with practical solutions that maintain access to care, arguing that the current path leads directly to increased risk rather than improved safety for mothers and babies across Australia.