New research reveals that Australians need to spend nearly half their income on mortgages, with Sydney buyers facing even steeper costs. Rising interest rates offset price declines, leaving housing supply shortages as the primary barrier to affordability.

The Australian housing market is currently grappling with a severe affordability crisis, as new research indicates that prospective buyers are facing unprecedented financial hurdles despite a significant downturn in property prices.

Cotality Data Shows Historic Housing Shortfall

According to a recent report by research house Cotality, the national measures of housing affordability have remained near historic depths, with an average household needing to allocate nearly half of their total income to service mortgage repayments for a typical home in the September quarter. Specifically, the data reveals that 49.5 percent of a typical household's income would be required to cover these costs, marking the third-highest level on record.

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This situation persists even though property values have plunged considerably this year, largely because the burden of rising interest rates has effectively erased any potential benefits gained from the decline in asset prices. The research underscores a stark reality where housing affordability is not merely tight but has reached levels of unaffordability that are not only historic by Australian standards but also severe when compared to international benchmarks.

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High Barriers Stifle First Home Buyer Activity

Consequently, there has not been a corresponding surge in first-home buyer activity, as the financial barrier to entry remains prohibitively high for a vast majority of the population. The study highlights that while there are marginal signs of improvement, the progress is extremely slow and insufficient to provide meaningful relief to those seeking to enter the property market for the first time or those looking to upgrade their living situations.