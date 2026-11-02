Australian home values fall for seven months amid rate hike fears

Australian home values drop 6.7% since March peak as rate hikes threaten further downturn. Experts predict decline may extend into 2027.

Australian home values have experienced a significant downturn, marking their seventh consecutive month of decline. This persistent fall has been exacerbated by the expectation of another interest rate rise, which economists warn could deepen the existing weakness in the property sector. The current trajectory suggests that the housing market is facing substantial headwinds as borrowing costs remain a central focus for consumers and investors alike.

Housing Market Decline Deepens

According to recent data, Australian home values have dropped by 6.7 per cent since reaching their peak in March. This decline represents one of the fastest reductions in property values observed in more than four decades. The sustained fall indicates that the initial shock from previous rate adjustments is still reverberating through the market, with little sign of immediate stabilization. Buyers have largely withdrawn from the market, citing affordability concerns and uncertainty about future price movements.

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Ted Lawless, the Head of Research at Cotality, provided analysis on these trends during a discussion with Tom Kennedy. They examined the underlying causes of the downturn and discussed what the coming months might hold for the property industry. Their insights highlight the complexity of the current environment, where macroeconomic factors are interacting with local housing dynamics in unpredictable ways. The prolonged nature of the decline suggests that structural shifts in consumer behavior are taking hold.

Economic Growth and Market Shifts

Simultaneously, the broader financial markets are reflecting similar pessimistic views. Australian shares have fallen as major banks have significantly cut their economic growth forecasts. This downward revision in growth projections has contributed to a loss of investor confidence across various sectors. The correlation between housing market stagnation and equity market performance underscores the interconnectedness of different components of the Australian economy.

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Ricardo Gonçalves, the Finance Editor at SBS, also spoke with David Scutt, a Senior Market Analyst at StoneX, to dissect these market movements. Their conversation covered the reasons behind falling shares and provided an update on Westpac's recent profit reports. Scutt emphasized the importance of understanding how global forces are shaping investment decisions, noting that local events do not occur in a vacuum. The interplay between domestic banking performance and international economic conditions is critical for understanding current market volatility.

Global Forces Shaping Investment

Several international factors are contributing to the current economic landscape. Global interest rates, particularly those set by major central banks, continue to influence capital flows and borrowing costs worldwide. Additionally, the recent earnings reports from US tech companies have had a ripple effect on global market sentiment. Investors are closely watching these developments as they assess risk and allocate resources across different asset classes.

Geopolitical tensions, including the conflict in the Middle East, add another layer of uncertainty to the global economic environment. Furthermore, the upcoming US midterm elections could introduce additional policy shifts that may impact trade and financial regulations. These global elements combine with domestic issues to create a challenging backdrop for Australian investors. The SBS program On the Money, hosted by Ricardo Goncalves, offers daily analysis of the ASX and the broader economy, helping viewers navigate these complex market moves with leading analysts and executives.

Outlook Into 2027

Looking ahead, experts are considering whether this downturn could extend into 2027. The question of how long the market will remain subdued is one of the most pressing for stakeholders. If interest rates continue to rise or remain high for an extended period, the pressure on home values could intensify. Conversely, any signs of economic recovery or policy changes could alter the trajectory. Readers seeking daily news from Australia and around the world can subscribe to relevant newsletters, while those interested in in-depth features and first-person stories may prefer the weekly Insight newsletter for comprehensive coverage.