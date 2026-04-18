Australian Hospitals Sending Scans Overseas Amidst Missed Cancer Diagnosis Scandal

An investigation reveals Australian medical scans are being sent interstate and overseas for reporting, raising serious safety concerns after a patient's cancer was missed. Experts warn about unregistered operators of complex MRI equipment.

The Australian radiology sector is under renewed scrutiny following revelations that scans performed in Australian hospitals and clinics are being sent overseas for analysis. A disturbing account from a man, who prefers to remain anonymous, highlights the potential risks, as he claims his cancer was initially missed in a scan that was part of this offshore diagnostic process.

He recounted a distressing period of four to five months before discovering he had an undiagnosed kidney cancer. The scan in question was initially taken in Adelaide and then forwarded to a New South Wales-based doctor for reporting. Crucially, documents obtained by 7NEWS indicate that the initial report made no mention of a renal lesion.

However, a subsequent review of another scan two months later by a different doctor revealed that the lesion was indeed present on the earlier images. By the time this oversight was identified, the patient states his treatment had already been misdirected. He expressed the profound impact of this missed diagnosis, explaining how it led his medical team down an incorrect treatment path, resulting in him receiving therapies that were not appropriate for his actual condition.

This discovery engendered intense fear, with the patient admitting to contemplating his mortality, including considering eligibility for life-saving treatment and even preparing funeral plans and revising his will. This individual's experience echoes the concerns raised by other professionals within the medical imaging field regarding the increasing reliance on interstate and international reporting services. He firmly stated his belief that such outsourcing is inappropriate within Australia's current healthcare infrastructure.

Beyond the reporting of scans, a separate but equally significant concern is emerging about the individuals conducting these imaging procedures. The Australian Society of Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy (ASMIRT) has brought to light instances where MRI scanners might be operated by individuals lacking the requisite registration as medical radiation practitioners. According to ASMIRT president Naomi Gibson, there are known practices in certain states where individuals who are not trained radiographers or registered medical radiation practitioners are operating this advanced equipment.

In a formal statement, ASMIRT characterized this practice as posing an unacceptable risk and compromising the established safety standards within the Australian healthcare system. Ms. Gibson elaborated to 7NEWS on the intricate nature of MRI technology, emphasizing that its accurate operation demands specialized training, as even minor adjustments can significantly impact image fidelity. She underscored that operating such complex and high-risk medical imaging equipment necessitates appropriately trained and qualified personnel, going beyond mere technical operation to encompass an understanding of the consequential implications of their actions.

The paramount importance of patient safety was repeatedly stressed, with a clear stance against any patient fatalities resulting from human error or accidents. The organization's focus remains resolutely on community safety. The ongoing workforce shortages within the healthcare system are identified as a contributing factor exacerbating the pressure on medical imaging services.

The patient who shared his story reiterated the gravity of errors in scan interpretation, emphasizing that while perfection is not expected, the consequences of mistakes can be devastating. His case is currently undergoing legal proceedings.





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