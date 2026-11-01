Australian House Prices Fall 1.2 Per Cent As Market Remains Unaffordable

National median home prices dropped 1.2 percent in October, extending the six-month slump to 6.7 percent. Experts warn buyers must wait for lower rates to regain affordability.

National median dwelling values in Australia fell by 1.2 per cent in October, according to data reported by provider Cotality on Monday. This decline extends the current home price slump to 6.7 per cent since the market peaked in March. Experts caution that despite these drops, the housing market is not yet affordable for typical buyers. Many purchasers may need to wait for further price decreases or for interest rate cuts to improve their buying power.

Market Decline Continues Across Major Cities

Sydney home prices have now dropped below the levels seen five years ago. The median Sydney dwelling is priced at $1,178,959, which is more than 10 per cent cheaper than its peak in February. Gerard Burg, the head of research at Cotality, noted that mid-sized capitals saw enormous value accumulation over the past five years. He explained that these large gains mean there is significant room for decline without causing direct financial pain to many homeowners.

Also read Australian House Prices Plummet at Fastest Pace in 40 Years

Brisbane experienced a sharper decline, with its median value plunging by two per cent in October. Despite this drop, Brisbane properties remain 46 per cent more expensive than they were five years earlier. Perth, where prices were previously growing at an annual rate of approximately 25 per cent, saw values fall by 1.7 per cent. These figures illustrate the broad-based nature of the downturn across different regional markets.

Melbourne And Local Real Estate Perspectives

Melbourne has underperformed the rest of the country for the last five years but is now losing value more slowly than other mainland capitals. Burg stated that the Victorian capital's affordability advantage is beginning to attract residents on a net basis. This represents a significant reversal from the pandemic era, which saw a mass exodus of people moving to cities like Perth and Brisbane.

Advertisement

Local real estate agents are witnessing historic shifts in the market. Dexter Prack, a Melbourne-based agent with Ray White, said the current price declines are the largest he has seen in his 28-year career. In the prestige Mornington Peninsula market, some properties were listed at a 25 per cent discount. Prack noted that while investors exiting a falling market may face sizeable financial losses, owner-occupier vendors have opportunities to buy in a cheaper environment.

Rising Costs Erode Borrowing Power

The primary barriers to affordability remain elevated interest rates and higher taxes. A market already constrained by serviceability pressures is facing further weight on housing demand. Burg highlighted that four interest rate rises have eroded a median household's borrowing capacity by approximately $71,000 since February. This reduction in purchasing power significantly impacts the ability of average families to enter the market.

Experts warn that prospective buyers will likely have to wait for prices to fall further or for the Reserve Bank to begin cutting interest rates. Only these factors will allow affordability to truly improve. The combination of reduced borrowing capacity and high existing prices means the road to true affordability remains long for many Australians.