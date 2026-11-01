Australian House Prices Plummet at Fastest Pace in 40 Years

National home values drop 6.7 percent as interest rates and tax changes crush demand. Experts predict a slow recovery until 2027.

National house prices in Australia have fallen for a seventh consecutive month, marking the steepest decline in home values recorded in the last four decades. The property research group Cotality reported that its latest national Home Value Index dropped by 1.2 per cent in October. This places the overall value 6.7 per cent below the peak reached in March, representing a loss of approximately $63,400 for the median Australia n dwelling.

Record Speed of Housing Decline

Gerard Burg, the head of research at Cotality, stated that the velocity of this downturn is tracking faster than any previous contraction over the past forty years. Capital city values have decreased by 8.1 per cent over the last seven months, a figure that is now poised to surpass the previous record set during the 2017 through 2019 period. During that earlier episode, combined capital city values fell by 8.2 per cent.

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This rapid erosion of equity is being driven by a combination of higher interest rates and significant changes to property tax breaks introduced by the federal government. Virtually every suburb in Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide has recorded a drop in values over the past three months. Buyers are finding it increasingly difficult to secure loans, while investor demand is waning due to the elimination of certain tax incentives.

Borrowing Capacity and Sales Drop

The reduction in borrowing capacity has pushed many potential buyers out of the market entirely. Mr Burg explained that higher repayments on existing mortgages have reduced household spending power, effectively sidelining a large segment of the population. Consequently, the number of home sales has plummeted, with transactions over the past three months sitting 23 per cent lower than a year ago and 18 per cent below the five-year average.

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Market liquidity has severely tightened as demand weakens. Auction clearance rates across combined capitals are consistently tracking below 50 per cent, while private treaty metrics have also shown significant signs of distress. The median time a property spends on the market has stretched to 39 days, the highest level recorded since August 2020. Additionally, vendor discounting has reached 4.7 per cent, the largest gap between asking and selling price since May 2019.

Long Wait for Rate Cuts

Experts predict that the housing market will not see a turnaround until the Reserve Bank of Australia signals a clear change in direction regarding interest rates. Mr Burg suggested that this shift is unlikely to occur until the latter half of 2027. He noted that even a clear indication of future cuts, rather than immediate reductions, would be sufficient to restore some buyer confidence and stimulate activity.

Nicola Powell, the chief economist at Domain, agreed that it could be well into next year before rate cuts become a realistic agenda item. She warned that with the median house price already seeing a 6 per cent decrease, a 10 per cent drop remains a distinct possibility. Powell emphasized that the reality of the current economic climate requires a fundamental shift in buyer sentiment to improve market conditions.

Investor and Buyer Caution

Real estate professionals are observing a dramatic drop in engagement. Sam Devlin, a Harcourts agent in Brisbane, reported that enquiries at open homes have decreased by up to 300 per cent in some instances over the past six months. He attributed this to the government's taxation policies on negative gearing and capital gains tax, which have created a profound lack of confidence among sellers and buyers alike.

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Even buyers looking to upsize are attending auctions without certainty that they can secure the necessary funds. Mr Devlin highlighted that sellers are struggling to transact without sale clauses because buyers are hesitant to commit. In Melbourne, agent Jin Ling noted that buyers are waiting to see if rates will rise further in the next twelve months before making any moves.

Mr Ling projected a three-to-four-year period before a meaningful recovery is seen in the market. He observed that buyers are currently paralyzed by uncertainty, wondering whether to wait for prices to pull back further. This cautious approach is evident across major cities, with recent data indicating that Melbourne is just $14,000 away from its median house price falling below the $1 million mark under Domain metrics.

Regional Price Variations

Cotality data shows Melbourne's median dwelling price is already at $773,027, well below the million-dollar threshold. Domain chief economist Nicola Powell noted that the upper end of markets in Sydney and Melbourne has experienced price falls for a much longer period, with declines accelerating toward the end of 2025. While this environment creates opportunities for specific buyer types, it confirms that the broader recovery will likely be more subdued than in previous economic cycles.