Cotality warns that home buyers need nearly half their income for mortgages in September. Rising rates offset price drops, keeping affordability at historic lows across Australian markets.

Measures of housing affordability in Australia have remained near historic depths during the September quarter, with research house Cotality warning that rising interest rates have severely eroded the benefits of recent property price declines. An average household would now need to allocate 49.5 per cent of its income to service a new mortgage, marking the third-highest level on record for this metric.

National Income-to-Mortgage Ratios Hit Record Highs

The national dwelling value costs 8.2 times as much as the typical pre-tax household income, a ratio that sits slightly below its record high but remains well above its long-term average and ranks as the fifth-highest on record. For first home buyers utilizing the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme, the requirement to purchase with a smaller deposit results in a larger loan relative to the property price, further straining financial capacity.

Also read Australia's Rental Affordability Crisis Deepens as Geographical Disparities Widen

Save rates also present a significant barrier, as a household aiming to save a 20 per cent deposit while saving 15 per cent of their income annually would require 10.9 years to reach their goal. This timeline is just below its historical peak but is longer than the average saving period, illustrating the prolonged financial commitment required to enter the market.

Regional Disparities in Housing Costs

The financial burden of home ownership varies drastically by location and property type, with Sydney and Melbourne showing divergent challenges for local buyers. Sydneysiders purchasing a typical house would need to spend 67.6 per cent of their household income on repayments, while Melburnian house buyers would require 46.1 per cent of their income for the same purpose.

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In Sydney's eastern suburbs, the typical property is even further out of reach, with residents needing a hypothetical 136.8 per cent of their incomes to cover mortgage repayments for a typical house. Gerard Burg, head of research at Cotality, described this as a ludicrous ratio to income, noting that these areas are driven more by accumulated wealth than by annual salary earnings.

Melbourne's inner east presents similar difficulties, requiring locals to spend 71.6 per cent of their income on a new house mortgage. In contrast, residents in Melbourne's more affordable western suburbs would only need 28.5 per cent of their own incomes to buy a unit, highlighting the extreme disparity within a single metropolitan area.

Banking Caution and Rental Stress

In practice, many banks are cautious about lending to borrowers who might face mortgage stress, often defined as spending more than 30 per cent of income on repayments. Many borrowers cannot meet this threshold, effectively pricing lower-income populations out of traditionally affordable neighborhoods. A typical renting household would need to set aside 33.7 per cent of their income for rent payments, exceeding the 30 per cent threshold for rental stress and sitting above the historical average.

Separate figures from S&P Global Ratings released on Tuesday indicate that 1.12 per cent of Victorian home borrowers are behind on their repayments, while 0.91 per cent of borrowers in New South Wales are in arrears. These metrics suggest that the financial strain is already impacting repayment behaviors in major housing markets.

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Strategic Supply Solutions Required

Gerard Burg stated that affordability is improving only slowly from record levels of unaffordability, but housing remains not affordable by historical or international standards. There has not been a rush of first home buyers, as many are priced out of the market despite what Burg described as the fastest downturn in combined capital city prices over the past 40 years.

To achieve a decent improvement in housing affordability, property prices would need to fall by 20 per cent, a drop Burg does not believe is likely, as he forecasts price falls of about 15 per cent. He emphasized that real sustainable gains come from a coordinated strategic approach to increasing housing supply, allowing incomes to grow more rapidly than property values over time.

Burg noted the risk that if unemployment rises and property prices fall, some recent home buyers may lose their jobs and need to sell their homes for less than their loan balance. He concluded that the impact of higher interest rates on serviceability has largely offset any improvement in affordability due to lower house prices, leaving borrowers facing enormous income commitments and limited market options.