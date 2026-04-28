Australian Housing Market Faces Potential Decline by 2030 Amid Unemployment and Rate Hikes

New modelling suggests Australian dwelling prices could fall by 11 per cent by 2030 due to rising unemployment, additional rate hikes, and medium supply growth. Major banks offer mixed forecasts, with some predicting modest growth while others anticipate declines in key cities like Sydney and Melbourne. The market remains influenced by tight rental conditions and economic uncertainties.

Australian housing market forecasts indicate a potential downturn by 2030, with average dwelling prices projected to fall by 11 per cent from December 2025 levels, according to new modelling by Money.com.au and Primara Research.

This decline is contingent on unemployment rising to 4.6 per cent by mid-2030, coupled with three additional interest rate hikes beyond the two already implemented this year, and medium housing supply growth. While dwelling values saw an uptick in the first quarter of 2026, driven by mid-sized capital cities like Perth, major markets such as Melbourne and Sydney experienced declines due to high prices and inflationary pressures.

Under Primara’s most probable scenario, the national average dwelling value is expected to rise by 4.9 per cent to $1,127,000 by June 2027 before dropping 15.4 per cent to $953,000 by the end of 2030. Peter Drennan, head of research and data at Primara, noted that the projected 2030 price sits between the December 2023 average of $949,000 and the March 2024 figure of $962,000, suggesting that buyers from early 2024 onward may face potential losses.

Primara’s model highlights housing supply as a key factor, but unemployment is deemed the more statistically reliable predictor of price changes. Historical data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows only two significant corrections in the past 14 years, with price drops of 4.3 per cent in 2022 and 6.3 per cent in 2019. Major banks offer varying outlooks, with forecasts for 2026 ranging from 2.8 per cent to 5.3 per cent growth.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) senior economist Trent Saunders anticipates a 5 per cent increase in national dwelling prices this year, followed by 3 per cent growth in 2027, citing strong fundamental demand and a tight rental market. ANZ, however, has lowered its forecasts, predicting 2.8 per cent growth in 2026 and 2.1 per cent in 2027, attributing the slowdown to higher interest rates and weak consumer confidence.

Sydney and Melbourne are expected to underperform, with possible price declines in 2026. AMP chief economist Dr Shane Oliver remains cautiously optimistic, forecasting 5 to 6 per cent growth over the next five years but acknowledges increasing uncertainty due to rising interest rates, potential unemployment spikes, and economic risks tied to global conflicts. The market’s resilience has been bolstered by mid-sized cities like Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, though growth in these areas is also slowing.

Primara’s forecast for a June 2027 peak assumes gradual economic shifts, but the timeline could accelerate depending on unemployment and interest rate trends, as well as housing supply levels





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