Australian housing market stalls as Sydney and Melbourne prices fall amid rate hikes and tax reforms

National property price growth has halted, with Sydney and Melbourne seeing their biggest declines in years while regional capitals post modest gains. Higher interest rates, unaffordable rents and federal tax changes are reshaping supply and demand dynamics.

Price growth across Australia's national property market has come to a standstill, with pronounced declines in the two largest cities as a combination of higher interest rates, strained affordability and a sweeping overhaul of tax incentives by the federal government push values lower.

Data released by property analytics firm Cotality for the month of May show that the Reserve Bank of Australia raised the official cash rate to 4.35 per cent while Treasury announced reforms to negative gearing and capital gains tax. Those policy shifts, together with a slowdown in wage growth, have created a perfect storm for home prices.

In Sydney, total dwelling values slipped 0.9 per cent in the month and are now down 2.1 per cent over the past three months. The decline was driven primarily by houses, whose median price fell 1.1 per cent to $1.58 million, a drop of 2.5 per cent since the start of the year after peaking just above $1.6 million in February.

Melbourne experienced a similar pattern, with overall dwelling values falling an additional 0.8 per cent in May and sitting 2.3 per cent lower than a quarter ago. House prices in the southern capital dipped 1 per cent to a median of $958,000, while unit values slipped 0.4 per cent.

Both markets recorded the sharpest reduction in estimated sales activity, with Cotality research director Tim Lawless noting a 17 per cent contraction in Sydney and a 14.2 per cent decline in Melbourne compared with a year earlier. Supply has risen above average in those cities, giving buyers more leverage but also signalling a softening market that could persist through the next quarter.

In contrast, most of Australia's regional capitals continued to post modest gains. Perth saw house values rise another 1.4 per cent in May, bringing the median price to just under $1.1 million and representing a 25.6 per cent increase over the previous year. Brisbane recorded a 0.8 per cent month‑on‑month gain, with a median house price of $1.23 million and an 18.6 per cent annual rise.

Hobart, Darwin and Adelaide also reported upward price movement, while Canberra was the lone capital to register a decline, its median house price remaining just above $1 million. Across all regional markets, values grew 0.6 per cent in May - the smallest quarterly increase in a year but still positive. Rental markets showed similar resilience, with new rents climbing 0.6 per cent in May and annual growth returning to 5.9 per cent.

Vacancy rates tightened to 1.5 per cent, reflecting strong demand. Lawless warned that renters have seen weekly costs rise by about $204 over the past five years, pushing many toward a ceiling on what they can afford and potentially reshaping long‑term rental demand. When asked about forecasts that house prices could tumble as much as 10 per cent, Housing Minister Clare O'Neil downplayed the impact of the tax reforms, stressing that interest‑rate hikes were the dominant factor.

Treasury modelling suggests the policy changes may shave roughly 2 per cent off national house prices, far less than the dramatic declines some analysts predict. O'Neil emphasized that the government remains committed to expanding housing supply and supporting first‑time buyers, noting that the reforms are intended to create a fairer market over the foreseeable future.

While the headwinds are evident, the combination of tighter monetary policy, increased supply in the major capitals and modest growth in regional areas points to a more balanced, albeit subdued, property environment heading into the second half of the year





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Australia Housing Market Sydney Price Decline Melbourne Property Slump Interest Rate Impact Tax Reform Effects

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