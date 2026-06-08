Australian HPV Vaccination Rates Plummet, Jeopardizing 2035 Cervical Cancer Elimination Goal

A sharp and sustained decline in adolescent HPV vaccination coverage across Australia threatens the nation's target to eliminate cervical cancer by 2035, as experts warn of a resurgence in preventable cancers and call for urgent political and resource commitments to reverse the trend.

Australia 's ambitious target to eliminate cervical cancer by 2035 is now in jeopardy due to a significant and sustained drop in human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination rates nationwide.

The latest data from the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance reveals that coverage for the HPV vaccine among adolescents fell to a record low of 78.7 percent for girls and 75.6 percent for boys in the previous year. This marks a concerning reversal from the peak of 85.7 percent achieved in 2020.

The steady decline over recent years has raised urgent alarms among public health authorities and researchers, who caution that decades of hard-won progress in preventing HPV-related cancers could be undone if immediate corrective action is not taken. The decrease in vaccination uptake is part of a broader, worrying trend of falling immunisation rates among Australian children, threatening a resurgence of serious vaccine-preventable diseases.

HPV is a highly common sexually transmissible infection, often asymptomatic, which can lead to genital warts and multiple cancers, most notably cervical cancer, but also anal, other anogenital, and some head and neck cancers. The vaccine, provided free to adolescents primarily through school-based programs, is the most effective tool for building herd immunity and preventing future cancer cases.

Leading experts, including Professor Margie Danchin from the University of Melbourne, describe the drop in HPV vaccine coverage as "phenomenal" and attribute it to a confluence of factors. These include heightened access and resourcing barriers facing public health and school-based delivery, increased rates of homeschooling and student absenteeism, and the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on health systems and trust.

A deliberate policy shift in 2023 to a single-dose schedule, while based on evidence of its efficacy, has inadvertently created a single point of failure; if a student is absent or their consent form is misplaced on the vaccination day, they often miss their only opportunity to be vaccinated at school. Experts emphasize that the problem extends beyond simple vaccine hesitancy amplified during the COVID-19 era.

Professor Julia Brotherton, from the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, notes that vaccination statistics for Indigenous teenagers are particularly dire, with coverage falling to 72.6 percent for girls and 66.8 percent for boys. This reversal threatens decades of targeted equity work to close health gaps.

"We need the political will between health and education to make immunisation of our adolescents an absolute priority," she stated, warning against jeopardising Australia's leading global role in the potential elimination of cervical cancer. The situation is compounded by parallel declines in cervical cancer screening participation, with over one million women now estimated to be overdue for routine checks. As Joe Tooma from Cancer Council Australia explains, regular screening is critical because early detection dramatically improves treatment outcomes.

While the vaccine remains the primary shield, its benefits are maximised when combined with high screening participation. The collective evidence points to a multifaceted crisis requiring urgent, coordinated, and well-resourced national strategies to revive school-based programs, improve access through GPs and pharmacists, and restore public confidence. The window to achieve the 2035 elimination goal is rapidly narrowing.

Title: Australian HPV Vaccination Rates Plummet, Jeopardizing 2035 Cervical Cancer Elimination Goal Description: A sharp and sustained decline in adolescent HPV vaccination coverage across Australia threatens the nation's target to eliminate cervical cancer by 2035, as experts warn of a resurgence in preventable cancers and call for urgent political and resource commitments to reverse the trend. Category: Health/Public Health Keywords: ["HPV vaccination", "cervical cancer", "immunisation rates", "Australia", "public health"





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