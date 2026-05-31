Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles: Leihani Zoric Wins Junior Girls and Open Women's Divisions

Leihani Zoric, a 13-year-old Australian surfer, has won the junior girls and open women's divisions at the Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles. Born into a family of surfers, Zoric has been riding the waves since she was just two days old. Her connection to the ocean and her family's culture is evident in her chosen individual totem, a dolphin, which is known as kwelena in Noongar-Yued language.

Leihani Zoric , a 13-year-old Australian surfer, has won the junior girls and open women's divisions at the Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles . Born into a family of surfers, Zoric has been riding the waves since she was just two days old.

Her father and grandfather placed her on a surfboard at Broken Head Beach in northern NSW, where she was filmed smiling as she rode the gentle waves. Zoric's connection to the ocean and her family's culture is evident in her chosen individual totem, a dolphin, which is known as kwelena in Noongar-Yued language. She believes that surfing allows her to feel a deep connection to Mother Nature and to her culture.

Zoric's resilience was tested in January 2025, when she suffered a grade-three tear to the medial collateral ligament in her knee. However, she returned to the water two months later, stronger and more determined than ever. Zoric's mental strength and resilience have been honed through her experiences in competition and through her work with a mental coach. She regularly uses positive self-affirmation before and during competitions, something she has worked on through her own efforts.

Zoric's schedule is packed with schoolwork, gym training, and surfing, but she also makes time for breath-work, stretching days, and mindfulness workshops to help her manage high-pressure scenarios. She has even enrolled in surf apnea workshops in Bryon Bay to learn how to survive intense underwater hold-downs and manage panic during wipeouts. Despite her many commitments, Zoric remains focused on her goals and is determined to continue pushing herself to be the best surfer she can be.

Zoric's love of surfing is evident in her bright pink unicorn beanie and her infectious enthusiasm for the sport. She is a role model for young surfers around the world, showing that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Zoric's story is an inspiration to anyone who has ever felt the thrill of riding the waves or the joy of connecting with nature.

Her passion for surfing and her commitment to her goals are a reminder that with the right mindset and support, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve our dreams. Zoric's love of surfing has been passed down through her family, and she is proud to be carrying on the tradition. Her family's culture and connection to the land are evident in her surfing style and her approach to the sport.

Zoric's story is a testament to the power of surfing to bring people together and to provide a sense of community and belonging. Whether she is competing at the highest level or simply riding the waves for fun, Zoric's love of surfing is evident in everything she does. She is a true ambassador for the sport and an inspiration to anyone who has ever picked up a surfboard.

Zoric's surfing career is still in its early stages, but she is already making waves in the surfing world. Her determination, resilience, and passion for the sport have earned her a reputation as one of the most exciting young surfers in the country. With her bright pink unicorn beanie and her infectious enthusiasm, Zoric is a true original and a shining star in the surfing world.

Zoric's love of surfing is not just about the thrill of riding the waves, but also about the sense of connection she feels to the ocean and to her family's culture. She believes that surfing allows her to tap into her inner strength and to connect with the natural world. Zoric's surfing career is a reminder that with hard work and determination, we can achieve our dreams and make a real difference in the world.

Whether she is competing at the highest level or simply riding the waves for fun, Zoric's love of surfing is evident in everything she does. She is a true ambassador for the sport and an inspiration to anyone who has ever picked up a surfboard. Zoric's story is a testament to the power of surfing to bring people together and to provide a sense of community and belonging.

Her passion for the sport and her commitment to her goals are a reminder that with the right mindset and support, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve our dreams





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Leihani Zoric Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles Surfing Surfboard Ocean Culture Family Totem Dolphin Kwelena Noongar-Yued Language Resilience Mental Strength Breath-Work Stretching Days Mindfulness Workshops Surf Apnea Workshops Bryon Bay Intense Underwater Hold-Downs Panic During Wipeouts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Big-wave surfing 'pioneer', 43, dies at remote NSW break, doing what he lovedTributes mount for Nathan Bartlett, who chased epic waves around the world but died at a rugged spot near Jervis Bay, not far from where he grew up, on Wednesday.

Read more »

Aboriginal artist transforms discarded fish skins into sustainable fashion, reviving traditional values of resourcefulness and connection to countryAboriginal weaver and textile artist Felicity Chapman from the Whitsundays is turning fish skins destined for landfill into high-fashion garments and accessories, merging modern sustainability with cultural reconnection. Facing a lack of traditional techniques for fish leather, she innovated through trial and error, inspired by global Indigenous methods. Her Skintight collection, featuring barramundi and coral trout leather, will debut at the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair. Supported by a local fish market and academic praise for biomaterials, her work champions zero-waste principles and Indigenous knowledge, addressing both environmental and cultural gaps.

Read more »

From Football to Bangarra: Daniel Mateo's Dance Film Challenges Indigenous StereotypesDaniel Mateo, raised in a sporty family in Orange, NSW, turned away from football after a teacher's suggestion and became a professional Bangarra dancer. Drawing on his Gomeroi and Tongan heritage and personal experiences with community stigma, he co‑directs a short dance film that blends movement, narrative and cinema to confront stereotypes, trauma and suicide in Indigenous communities, offering hope for brown boys facing similar struggles.

Read more »

Leihani Zoric Makes History at Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles13-year-old Australian Indigenous surfer Leihani Zoric wins junior girls and open women's divisions at Bells Beach, showcasing her impressive skills and mental toughness.

Read more »