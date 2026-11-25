Australian Bureau of Statistics reports 0.7% monthly CPI rise in October. Transport and housing costs drive annual inflation to highest level since March, raising RBA interest rate concerns.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics announced on Wednesday that consumer prices for goods and services increased by 0.7 per cent through October. This latest data push brings the annual inflation rate to its highest level recorded since March, signaling persistent price pressures across the national economy.

Housing costs were a significant driver of this upward trend, with the price of building new homes lifting through the month. The bureau noted that new dwelling prices rose by 5.1 per cent, an acceleration from the 4.7 per cent growth observed previously. This increase is largely attributed to builders passing on higher costs for both materials and labour to consumers.

Also read Australia's inflation hits 4.9% in October, highest in three years

Transport And Fuel Prices Spike

Transport costs remain the fastest-growing component of the inflation basket, rising by 2 per cent in the month and 10.6 per cent over the past year. Petrol prices were a major contributor, surging by 6.3 per cent in October following a 9.4 per cent jump in September. Over the last twelve months, petrol and diesel prices have climbed by 32.5 per cent, heavily influenced by global oil market dynamics.

Food And Service Costs Rise

Food prices increased by 0.4 per cent during the month, taking the annual rate to 3.4 per cent. Eating out has become notably more expensive, with costs climbing by 4.1 per cent. Fruit and vegetable prices lifted by 7.5 per cent annually, driven by a 10.9 per cent surge in fruit prices specifically. Clothing and footwear prices, along with household goods, both increased by 1.2 per cent, influenced heavily by fluctuations in the Australian dollar.

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Housing And Energy Inflation

Overall housing costs rose by 6.4 per cent over the past year, up from 5.2 per cent to September. Rachael McCririck, the bureau's head of price statistics, highlighted that electricity prices jumped by 25.2 per cent in the twelve months to October. This sharp rise reflects the end of federal government rebates that had previously reduced power prices.

Geographic And Economic Implications

Inflation is running hottest in Hobart, where prices are up by 6 per cent over the past year. Sydney records an inflation rate of 5.1 per cent, while Brisbane is at 4.7 per cent and Melbourne is at 4.4 per cent. BDO chief economist Anders Magnusson noted that while results exceeded Reserve Bank of Australia forecasts, interest rate hikes in December remain unlikely due to the overseas nature of transport cost pressures.