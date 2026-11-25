Australian consumer prices rose 0.7 per cent in October, pushing annual inflation to its highest level since March, driven by fuel, housing, food and electricity costs. Economists expect the Reserve Bank to hold interest rates at its December meeting.

Australian consumer prices rose 0.7 per cent through October, pushing the annual inflation rate to its highest level since March, according to data released on Wednesday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The result was above what the Reserve Bank of Australia had forecast, adding to concerns about the central bank's ability to manage economic stability as essential costs keep rising. Fuel and housing drove much of the increase. Petrol prices grew by 6.3 per cent in October after a 9.4 per cent jump in September. Transport costs remain the fastest-growing category, rising 2 per cent in the month and 10.6 per cent over the past year.

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Petrol and Housing Drive Price Surge

The main contributor was petrol and diesel, with prices up 32.5 per cent over the past 12 months. Higher oil prices are feeding more broadly into the economy. Overall housing costs rose by 6.4 per cent over the past year, after being up by 5.2 per cent to September. New dwelling prices rose by 5.1 per cent, up from 4.7 per cent, with the bureau noting this was due to builders passing on higher costs for materials and labour.

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Food prices increased by 0.4 per cent through the month, taking the annual rate to 3.4 per cent. The cost of eating out climbed by 4.1 per cent, while fruit and vegetable prices lifted by 7.5 per cent. A surge in fruit prices, up 10.9 per cent over the year, helped push the food category higher. These increases are directly impacting household budgets, particularly for families who rely on fresh produce and dining out.

Clothing and footwear prices, plus household goods, both increased by 1.2 per cent. Both categories are heavily influenced by changes in the Australian dollar. The bureau's head of price statistics, Rachael McCririck, said electricity prices jumped by 25.2 per cent in the 12 months to October. She said this reflected the end of federal government rebates that reduced power prices last year but have now fully flowed through the official measure of inflation.

Regional Variations in Inflation Rates

At the city level, inflation is running hottest in Hobart with prices up by 6 per cent over the past year. Melbourne's inflation rate is at 4.4 per cent. In Sydney, inflation is at 5.1 per cent while in Brisbane it is 4.7 per cent. These variations suggest local economic conditions and housing markets play a significant role in the inflation experience across Australia.

BDO chief economist Anders Magnusson said the overall results were above what had been forecast by the Reserve Bank, but it was still unlikely interest rates would be pushed up at the RBA's December meeting. Transport did much of the work in lifting headline inflation, indicating pressure from overseas conflict, but domestic pressure is also clear through housing and services inflation, he said.

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When price increases are spreading across services, it is harder to put the inflation problem down to a few large price movements or higher costs coming from overseas, Magnusson said. The convergence of rising housing costs, food inflation and transport expenses creates a complex economic landscape for policymakers. While the Reserve Bank may delay interest rate hikes in December, the breadth of price increases suggests inflationary pressures are becoming entrenched.

Future Consumer Challenges and Outlook

Consumers are likely to face continued challenges in the coming months as higher fuel costs and reduced energy rebates continue to impact household finances. Looking ahead, the sustainability of these price levels will depend on global energy markets, exchange rate fluctuations and domestic supply chain resilience. Businesses are already passing on higher input costs, as seen in the housing and retail sectors, which may further drive up consumer prices.

The upcoming decisions by the Reserve Bank will be critical in determining whether these trends can be reversed or if higher inflation will become a long-term feature of the Australian economy.