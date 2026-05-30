Australian Influencer Rages at Dot Cake Trend, Argues It's Just a Cupcake

Australian influencer Tayla Broad has sparked a heated debate over the viral dot cake trend, arguing that it's just an ordinary cupcake dressed up for social media. The trend has taken over social media feeds, with people flocking to try the colourful cakes and share them online. However, not everyone is swept up in the craze, with Broad questioning why people are falling for it.

An Australian TikToker has struck a nerve after venting her frustration at the internet's habit of turning everyday foods into must-have sensations, with many agreeing the latest viral craze has gone too far.

Long before dot cakes took over social media feeds, food lovers were queuing for Dubai pistachio chocolate bars and other viral treats that sparked online frenzies and sent people scrambling to get their hands on the latest craze. However, not everyone has been swept up in the latest craze, with Australian influencer Tayla Broad arguing the viral dessert is little more than an ordinary cupcake dressed up for social media.

Australian influencer Tayla Broad took to TikTok to vent her frustration over the viral dot cake trend, striking a chord with many Aussies who questioned why ordinary foods so often explode into overnight internet sensations. In a TikTok video, Broad questioned why people were flocking to try the colourful cakes and share them online. It is literally a cupcake with sprinkles. My daughter gets them once a week at a cafe.

Like what are you doing? Why are you falling for this? And you're all racing off to film your little videos! It's a cupcake, the frustrated creator stated.

Wait until they discover dot bread one joked, referencing the classic fairy bread often served at children's birthday parties. People are desperate for whimsy and fun. The world is so annoying right now, others said. Others however defended the trend and argued there was nothing wrong with people finding joy in a simple dessert.

If a cake is going to make someone happy, even just for 5 minutes of their day, that's a win. Especially in this stressful world we live in. Let's not shame people for enjoying something, one wrote. The craze has made its way to Australia, where influencer Riley Hemson sampled the sought-after chocolate dot cake before sharing her own homemade version with followers.

It essentially is just like a cupcake at a kid's party, Hemson acknowledged. Meanwhile Hemsons husband Vita Tomoana said it reminded him of the cake version of a hundred and thousands biscuit. I reckon the New York one would be a 12 out of 10, and this one would be like a nine out of 10, she said.

The family-run bakery behind the viral dessert said it has been stunned by the overwhelming response, with demand surging far beyond expectations in recent weeks. Speaking to People, a Dotcake Bakery spokesperson said the cakes had always been popular with customers, but the recent online frenzy had taken the business by surprise. We thought the cakes were fun, nostalgic, beautiful and genuinely delicious - and our customers immediately connected with them, they said





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