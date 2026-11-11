Investor home loans fall record 30.6pc after budget tax changes

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show investor home loans fell a record 30.6 per cent in the September quarter, with tax changes blamed for the collapse.

Loans to investors fell by a record 30.6 per cent in the three months to September, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released this morning.

Overall home loans fell 15.5 per cent in number over the quarter and 21.4 per cent over the past year. The federal budget overhaul of negative gearing and capital gains tax has been blamed for the collapse, with warnings the property market will struggle well into next year. The fall is concentrated among investors who purchase existing homes.

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Investor Loans Fall Across States

In New South Wales, investor loans for new builds fell 18.4 per cent through the September quarter but for existing dwellings they collapsed by almost 50 per cent. Loans by investors for existing homes fell 27 per cent in Victoria, 40 per cent in Queensland and 38.1 per cent in Western Australia. Nationally, the ratio of investors buying existing homes to those building new properties fell to its lowest level on record.

The sharp falls occurred after the May budget in which Treasurer Jim Chalmers revealed plans to limit negative gearing to new builds from July 1 next year. Negative gearing allows losses on a rental property to be offset against a person's total income. The 50 per cent capital gains tax concession will return to an inflation-adjusted basis on July 1 next year.

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The changes were announced after the Reserve Bank began lifting interest rates and the start of a fall in national property prices now in its seventh consecutive month. The figures also showed first home buyers were affected. Loans to new entrants to the property market fell 8.6 per cent in the quarter and 12.3 per cent over the year.

First homebuyers fared worse than non-first homebuyers, with an 8 per cent fall compared to a 3.5 per cent fall, but much better than investors. Over the past 12 months, investor loans are down by 38.6 per cent. Housing Minister Clare O'Neil said the figures showed a clear shift away from investors towards people wanting to buy their own home. She said investors had moved towards constructing new houses.

O'Neil told the ABC: We've had a housing market geared towards investors for a generation, and where did it get us? Plummeting home ownership, out-of-control house price increases, and a generation losing hope. These numbers show the balance is shifting back towards Australians who are buying a home to live in, and especially to our first home buyers. Liberal housing spokesman Andrew Bragg said the figures showed the government's tax policies were hurting the property market and homeowners.

He said: Loans to everyone are down. No one wins from these crazy taxes, not first homeowners, not owners, not renters and not investors. People would look at what Clare O'Neil says and think, well, what planet is she living on? Why is she saying that fewer loans is good?

Opposition Criticises Budget Tax Changes

Fewer loans is bad. We need to see more lending, because if we have more lending, then we have more houses. Time for them to be repealed. Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock said investor demand had fallen so much further than in previous rate-hiking cycles.

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She said: That suggests that there's something else going here, and the something else going on is the tax changes. Economists say five rate hikes this year, which have taken rates to their highest level since 2008, have contributed to the fall. Treasury analysis predicted a modest decline of two percentage points in house price growth, but there is private recognition within government that the scale of the fall is deeper than was expected.

JP Morgan economist Tom Ryan noted that the drop in lending to owner-occupiers was in line with other falls during periods when the Reserve Bank was tightening monetary policy. But the drop in investor lending was being exacerbated by the tax changes in this year's budget, with Ryan warning that they are likely to remain a structural drag for some time.

HIA senior economist Maurice Tapang said the lift in business construction may mean that builders are constructing spec housing to protect their sub-contractors. Tapang said the property sector had yet to feel the full brunt of the RBA's five rate hikes and the blow to confidence dealt by the government's tax changes. He said: Investors are crucial to addressing the housing under-supply and moderating downward cycles in the market.

They add to rental supply and net dwelling stock, while adding nothing to housing demand. Policies that increase the cost or risk of investing in housing do not resolve that shortage but rather make it worse. Master Builders Australia chief executive Denita Wawn said the results vindicated the property sector's campaign against the budget tax changes. She said: I hate to say it, but we were right.

Business Loans Rise For Apartments

We called it out, a decline in investment. But the numbers also showed businesses are borrowing record amounts to construct apartment blocks and data centres. Building loans by businesses soared in value by 27.6 per cent in the quarter to be 51.8 per cent up over the past 12 months.

Loans for dwellings, predominantly units and apartment blocks, climbed 56 per cent over the year to a record $8.4 billion while loans for other buildings, including data centres, soared 84 per cent on an annual basis to more than $5 billion. The nation's biggest home lender, the Commonwealth Bank, noted in its quarterly market update released on Wednesday that cost-of-living pressures and the impact of higher interest rates are starting to affect its borrowers.

Bank CEO Matt Comyn said that while economic growth was slowing, the overall economy remained resilient due to low unemployment and strong public and private infrastructure spending.