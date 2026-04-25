Australian ISIS Brides and Children Depart Syria Camp for Return Home

Four Australian women and nine children have left Al-Roj camp in northern Syria, hoping to return to Australia after a previous repatriation attempt failed. The Australian government issued passports but maintains it is not actively involved in the repatriation process. Eleven Australian women and children remain in the camp.

A significant development unfolded today as four Australia n women and their nine children departed from Al-Roj camp in northern Syria , initiating a journey home after a previous attempt at repatriation was unsuccessful earlier in the year.

The Australian federal government has issued passports to these individuals, enabling their departure from the challenging and often dire conditions within the camp. This move represents a complex intersection of national security, humanitarian concerns, and legal obligations. The process is not immediate, however, as Lana Hussein, the camp's co-ordinator, indicated a security protocol is in place that could take up to 72 hours before the group is officially deported and able to proceed towards Australia.

This delay underscores the careful scrutiny and logistical considerations involved in managing the return of individuals with ties to a designated terrorist organization. The situation is particularly poignant given a prior attempt just three months ago, where a larger group of 34 Australian citizens residing at Al-Roj camp attempted to return home. That effort was ultimately thwarted by intervention from Syrian government forces, highlighting the intricate political landscape and the need for careful negotiation and co-ordination.

Hakmiyeh Ibrahim, the director of Al-Roj camp, explained through a translator that the current departure was facilitated through close collaboration between the camp administration and the Syrian Government, ensuring a smooth and authorized transfer. However, Australian government officials have been clear that their assistance in facilitating the return ends with the issuance of passports.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles explicitly stated that the Australian government is not actively involved in the repatriation process itself, placing the onus on the individuals and potentially other parties to complete the journey. This stance has drawn criticism from opposition figures, with Shadow Home Affairs Minister Jonno Duniam referencing previous statements from Tony Burke expressing a desire to prevent these individuals from returning to Australia.

The differing viewpoints reflect a broader debate within Australia regarding the appropriate response to citizens who travelled to support or associate with ISIS. The context surrounding this situation is rooted in the collapse of the Islamic State caliphate in 2019. As ISIS lost territory, many families linked to its fighters were gathered and placed in camps like Al-Roj, often characterized by inadequate resources and challenging living conditions.

These camps represent a humanitarian crisis, but also pose significant security concerns due to the potential for radicalization and the presence of individuals with connections to a terrorist organization. The departure of this group of four women and nine children leaves eleven other Australian women and children still residing within Al-Roj camp, continuing to face uncertain futures.

The Australian government's approach to this issue remains a subject of ongoing debate, balancing the rights of its citizens with the need to protect national security and address the complex legacy of foreign fighters and their families. The situation highlights the long-term challenges associated with dealing with the aftermath of the conflict against ISIS and the difficult decisions governments face when considering the repatriation of individuals with ties to terrorism.

The focus now shifts to the safe passage of this group and the ongoing consideration of the fate of those remaining in the camp, as well as the broader implications for Australia's counter-terrorism strategy





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