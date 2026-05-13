Australian Jews Pledge Unity Against Antisemitism, Challenge for Everyday Citizens

The Jewish community in Australia can unite against antisemitism, while everyday Australians take responsibility to challenge it. The case made against the Bondi massacre underscores the bravery of the survivors and the strength of the faith in our diversity and cultural values. With all peoples ready to propel us towards equality, understanding, and respect for one another, this article explains the necessity of everyday Australians facing antisemitism to rise above it and promote a harmonious society for all.

These words of testimony at the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion alarmingly and accurately describe how Jews feel about the Bondi massacre, revealing a pervasive extent of the virus of antisemitism in everyday life in Australia.

Many Australian Jews feel that any of them could have been a target on the day when 15 Australians were murdered, and even Jewish advocates were unaware of the extent of antisemitism despite being aware of it. Listening to the evidence at the beginning of the royal commission has been eye-opening and troubling. The Jewish community in Australia faces threats such as being asked to change their names, fearing for their safety, and receiving bomb threats.

A woman working in a global company was asked to change her name on communications as it was “too Jewish,” a father calls his wife to say “I love you” before every community security shift, a mother reminds her children to wear comfortable shoes to synagogue, and a child who refuses to go with his family to Jewish events due to fear. The children and parents in the Australian Jewish community face numerous threats from strangers and community members.

It is not difficult to recognise that the targeting of Australian Jews, though in some cases not as violent as the Bondi massacre, is still injuring people doing nothing more than going about their lives. The less violent but damaging targeting of Australian Jews carries immense pressure on many Australians to separate themselves from anyone who is a Jew and follow suit to support the government pressure on Jews and Zionism.

There is a need for government and institutions to address the rising tide of antisemitism in Australia. Antisemitism is not only a threat to Australian Jews but also to the principle of multiculturalism in Australia. The everyday citizens of Australia need to stand up against antisemitism and make it socially unacceptable to spout antisemitic and anti-Zionist hate. Push back in your own circles and make sure your views are never anti Zionist.

Do not let Israel be branded as responsible. Push back and plant seeds of peace, understanding, and equality in your circles. Only then will we be able to rise above the current challenges and make Australia what it truly is – a country with rich multiculturalism, great culture, and diversity, and a country that staunchly defends the rights of all its citizens





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Jewish Australians Antisemitism Social Cohesion Royal Commission Bondi Massacre Everyday Australians Antisemitic Hate Antizionism Government And Institutions

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