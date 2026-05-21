Australian Jobs Market Fails to Meet Expectations, Showing Signs of Impact from War, Inflation, and Higher Interest Rates

This news text details the impact of the ongoing US-Iran crisis and rising inflation on the Australian jobs market, particularly the increase in unemployment rates, a slowdown in annual jobs growth, and a drop in total employment. The data presented shows the rise in jobless rates in all states except Victoria and Western Australia, with Tasmania having the highest jobless rate at 5%, and New South Wales experiencing a significant drop in employment.

There are signs that the combination of the war against Iran, an increase in inflation, and the Reserve Bank 's hikes to interest rates is starting to impact the jobs market in Australia.

Specifically, the nation's jobless rate rose to 4.5%, the highest level since November 2021, due to a decline in full-time jobs and an increase in the number of unemployed individuals. The unemployment rate also rose in all states except Victoria and Western Australia, with Tasmania having the highest jobless rate at 5%. In New South Wales, where the state shed 44,000 jobs, the jobless rate reached 4.5%, the highest level since late 2021.

Additionally, annual jobs growth slowed from 258,000 in the previous 12 months to 129,000 in the year to April. Although total hours worked increased, more people remained unemployed this month compared to the previous month. The data had immediate market implications, with investors revising their expectations for a future interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank.

It was expected that the jobless rate would continue to rise, possibly peaking at 4.8% by late next year due to a combination of economic factors





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Unemployment Jobs Market Inflation Reserve Bank Interest Rates War US-Iran Crisis S&P Global Manufacturing Activity

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