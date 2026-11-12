Only 18 per cent of Australian children meet activity guidelines, Blueprint finds

The Blueprint for an Active Australia reports that only 18 per cent of children aged five to 17 meet recommended activity levels, with experts citing cost, safety fears and school priorities as key barriers.

Only 18 per cent of Australian children aged five to 17 meet the recommended levels of aerobic and strengthening activity, according to the Blueprint for an Active Australia.

The report is a collaboration between the National Heart Foundation of Australia and 70 of the nation's foremost experts in physical activity and public health. It was published on Thursday. The Blueprint aims to bridge the gap between activity guidelines and current activity levels. Our kids are not fit and our kids are not strong, says Elizabeth Calleja, senior adviser on physical activity at the National Heart Foundation of Australia, who led the Blueprint.

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Australian Children Physical Fitness Ranking

The report found Australian children are less physically fit than their international peers. Calleja equated the result to a D minus. Children ranked in the 41st percentile for aerobic fitness on the 20-metre shuttle run and the 28th percentile for muscular fitness on the standing long jump. Even though many children live within two kilometres of their schools, fewer than one-quarter of primary schoolchildren walk or ride a bike to school.

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A World Health Organization report card on adolescence and physical activity found one in four children reported zero days of being active in the previous week. That is alarming, says Calleja. She adds that we need to encourage more autonomy and opportunities for children to be active, but a concern many parents have is safety. The average parent pays 4500 dollars a year for their kids sport in Australia.

Costs include term fees, uniforms, equipment, competition and transport. One mother described paying 800 dollars per term for dance, a similar figure for gymnastics, plus netball and swimming, doubled for two children. She said every time the family thinks it is coming up for air, another term fee, costume or competition needs attending to. It is a choice, she acknowledged, and a privileged one, but it is prohibitively expensive and logistically challenging.

Walking Bus Initiative Mosman Parents

Three months ago, mothers Sophie Krynauw and Julia Edgare started a professional walking bus for children in Mosman, called Walked By. Krynauw, originally from the UK, felt frustrated by the long car lines out the front of her children's public school. She did a survey through the P and C to find out why more children were not walking or riding their bikes. Parents responded that they did not feel it was safe or that their children were too young.

The two parents, who met through a sustainability initiative for schools, decided to take action. The idea was to alleviate the concerns of parents while giving children the opportunity to be active, connect with nature and community. They charge parents 5 dollars per child, collecting them from their homes in the morning and walking multiple routes to different schools in the area. They currently walk about 30 children to school.

I think wellbeing habits start when you are young, and the skills and the muscles are developed when you are young, says Krynauw. Lots of parents do not walk their kids places because they do not have the time or the opportunity to do so. The council has been amazingly supportive of the initiative, putting up signs and working with them to make the routes safer. This is just one of many local initiatives happening across the country.

The question for Calleja is how to co-ordinate efforts so it is not just down to individual champions to help children to get moving. We have got the frameworks, we have got the strategies, but it is not being implemented strategically and systematically across the country, she says. Allowing kids to push their boundaries builds confidence, resilience and the ability to make calculated choices around risk as they grow older.

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For a principal, they are worried about a child getting injured and then getting sued or them being accountable for that outcome, says Dr Jordan Smith, who co-leads the Physical Activity for Cognitive and Mental Health research stream at the University of Newcastle. Whereas they do not face any backlash for a kid, 10 years later, having anxiety because they never had the ability to challenge themselves.

Risky Play Benefits Children Cognitive Health

Risky play, including monkey bars and climbing, helps children learn how to judge fear and danger and develop fundamental movement skills. We need our school principals who are advocates in this space to talk about the improvements in academic performance as well as children's mood and their ability to cope with change and stresses, Calleja says. Smith says some teachers and principals do not understand how important a role physical activity can play in a child's education.

Increased blood flow from physical activity activates certain brain regions, Smith explains. There are also structural changes to the brain, including in the hippocampus, which is responsible for memory. Kids that are fitter and more regularly active actually have a larger hippocampus, which is associated with better functioning in terms of working and long-term memory, Smith says. Unlike some other countries, including Finland, physical education in Australia becomes optional in high school, a time when depression and anxiety often emerge.

Physical Activity Academic Performance Mental Health

We are taking that away from a group of kids who actually could use it the most both for mental health reasons and for academic reasons, says Smith. There is a lot of evidence showing that when you actually exchange physical activity for curriculum time, there is no decline in academic performance and, if anything, it just gets better. The Blueprint published on Thursday identifies four key reasons children are not active.

Alongside the expense of the activity and the added cost of uniforms, equipment and competition, the price of transport to and from sports is another barrier. Increased cost-of-living pressures disproportionately affect people of low-socioeconomic status, who tend to be less physically active. But it affects all parents. One mother told a reporter she was trying to steer her child away from the sport she wanted.