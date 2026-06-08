Australian Kurtis Marschall Stuns Pole Vault King Armand Duplantis in Stockholm

Kurtis Marschall ends Duplantis's 40-event winning streak at the Stockholm Diamond League, clearing 5.90m. Duplantis, distracted by upcoming wedding, fails at 6.00m. Cameron Myers and Matthew Denny also podium.

Australian pole vault er Kurtis Marschall pulled off one of the biggest upsets in athletics this year by defeating the seemingly invincible Armand Duplantis at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday.

Marschall, the double Commonwealth champion, ended Duplantis's remarkable 40-event winning streak that had stretched back nearly three years. The victory came in front of Duplantis's home fans in Sweden, adding to the drama. Marschall cleared 5.90 meters on his third and final attempt, while Duplantis, who had easily cleared 5.80, struggled in gusty conditions and failed to clear 6.00 meters twice before missing at 6.05.

Duplantis, known for his world-record exploits with a current best of 6.31 meters, admitted to being distracted by his upcoming wedding but refused to make excuses. He praised Marschall, calling him the better man on the day. Marschall, who also trains occasionally with Duplantis, expressed his delight and disbelief, stating that he did not mean to spoil the show but was thrilled to finally secure his first Diamond League victory.

He acknowledged Duplantis's immense contribution to the sport and said he would cherish the win for the rest of his life. The last time Duplantis lost was at the Monaco Diamond League in July 2023, where he tied for fourth, with Marschall finishing third. Since then, Duplantis had raised the world record nine more times, bringing his total to 15 world records.

The defeat, especially in his home city of Stockholm, was described by Duplantis as the worst thing that could happen, but he vowed to ensure it does not happen again. Marschall, the world bronze medalist, noted the difficult conditions and the pressure of competing against a legend. He emphasized that track and field benefits immensely from having an athlete like Duplantis. The victory was particularly sweet for Marschall, who had long awaited his first Diamond League win.

On another fruitful day for Australian athletes in Europe, middle-distance runner Cameron Myers and discus thrower Matthew Denny also earned podium finishes. In the men's 1500 meters, 19-year-old Myers engaged in a thrilling final-lap duel with US Olympic medalist Yared Nuguse, ultimately finishing second with a time of 3:30.32, just behind Nuguse's 3:30.11. Myers showed great composure and promise for the future.

Meanwhile, Olympic medalist Denny produced one of the best throws of his career, reaching 69.02 meters in the discus, but was edged out by home favorite and world champion Daniel Stahl, whose winning throw was 69.60 meters. Both performances underscored the growing strength of Australian athletics on the international stage. The Stockholm Diamond League meeting provided a platform for these athletes to shine, with Marschall's upset victory over Duplantis stealing the headlines.

The result serves as a reminder that even the greatest athletes can have off days, and that determination and skill can triumph against the odds





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Kurtis Marschall Armand Duplantis Pole Vault Stockholm Diamond League Australian Athletics

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