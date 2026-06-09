Australian Liberals Open to Preference Deals with One Nation in Strategic Rightward Shift

In a major strategic pivot, senior Liberal figures including Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and party president Tony Abbott have signaled a willingness to strike preference deals with Pauline Hanson's One Nation ahead of the 2028 federal election, acknowledging the populist party's rising threat and aiming to consolidate the right-wing vote.

The Australian political landscape is undergoing a significant realignment as the Liberal Party , under the leadership of Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and with former Prime Minister Tony Abbott serving as party president, signals a willingness to engage in preference deals with the right-wing populist party One Nation , led by Pauline Hanson .

This strategic shift, ahead of the next federal election due in 2028, represents a decisive pivot to the right for the Liberals, who are grappling with the surging support for Hanson's party. Facing a threat that One Nation could supplant them as the nation's main conservative force, senior Liberal figures are openly advocating for a cooperative approach with the populist movement, mirroring the longstanding historical preference arrangements between the Labor Party and the Greens.

The move has sparked considerable internal tension, particularly among the party's moderate wing, who fear that aligning with One Nation will alienate urban and centrist voters, making it harder to reclaim seats lost to teal independents and Labor in previous elections. The immediate catalyst for this strategy was the decision to direct Liberal preferences to One Nation ahead of an independent challenger in the recent Farrer by-election, a tactic also employed in the 2025 South Australian state election and in several seats during the 2025 federal election.

This breaks from the traditional Liberal stance of preferencing Labor ahead of One Nation in most circumstances. In a candid email to party supporters, Tony Abbott sought to reassure "sceptical" members about the new direction, explicitly rejecting the idea that the party could regain power by merely being "a little bit less 'woke' than Labor" or by being "slaves to focus groups.

" He framed the approach as a necessary evolution, writing of a "collective determination to work constructively with others who also want a change of government," a clear reference to potential collaboration with One Nation. Abbott, who would be expected to play a key role in any high-level preference negotiations, drew a parallel to the left, stating, "As a general rule, it makes sense for parties of the right to preference each other just as parties of the left have always done.

" This comment underscores a philosophical justification for the strategy, positioning it as a counter to a united left. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, when asked about Abbott's comments, explicitly left the door open to working with One Nation, stating, "We will work with whoever we can to get rid of this rotten Labor government.

" He justified the stance by citing widespread public anger and a belief that the Labor government is leading the country in the wrong direction. This calculated embrace of One Nation marks a profound transformation for the Liberal Party, prioritizing the recapture of right-leaning voters from Hanson's populist base over the traditional effort to appeal to its erstwhile urban heartland.

The strategy is a high-stakes gamble, betting that consolidating the conservative vote is the surest path to victory in 2028, even if it means ceding the political center to Labor and teal independents. Recent national polling has added urgency to this calculation, showing One Nation as the most popular party in the country for the second time in consecutive weeks, a trend that underscores the party's growing electoral potency.

Abbott moved to address the unease within the ranks, announcing plans to arrange meetings with grassroots Liberal members across the country, urging supporters to bring along friends and family to build a broader coalition. He attempted to frame the new era as one under "new management," vowing to help Taylor lead a "people's revolt" against Labor.

However, this narrative faces resistance from moderates who warn that associating the Liberal brand with Pauline Hanson's often incendiary rhetoric will inflict long-term damage, cementing a perception of the party as extreme and out of touch with mainstream Australian values, particularly in suburban and metropolitan areas where elections are ultimately decided. The coming years will test whether this rightward shift can build a sustainable winning coalition or whether it will permanently alienate a crucial segment of the electorate





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Liberal Party One Nation Pauline Hanson Angus Taylor Tony Abbott Preference Deals Australian Election 2028 Conservative Politics Political Realignment

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