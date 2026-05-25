Australian Magpie Tops Charts in Aussie Bird Count 2023

The Australian magpie has been named the most often-spotted bird in Australia's Aussie Bird Count, a record that has been maintained for years. Recent survey results show that the birds were spotted in half of the 153,000 surveys conducted by BirdLife Australia.

The Australian magpie has been named the most often-spotted bird in Australia's Aussie Bird Count , a record that has been maintained for years. According to recent survey results, the birds were spotted in half of the 153,000 surveys conducted by BirdLife Australia.

The rainbow lorikeet and noisy miner were the second and third most commonly spotted birds, respectively. Magpies are known to form relationships with people, recognizing human faces and voices, and even learning to mimic car alarms and chainsaws. They use this ability to differentiate between threatening and friendly humans, and have been observed bringing their fledglings to friendly neighbourhood humans.

However, magpies can become aggressive during breeding season, protecting their eggs from intruders. In one notable study, researchers found that 10% of magpies spied and attacked postal workers, indicating that they have postie specialists. The birds' ability to recognize and remember individual faces and voices, as well as their intelligent mimicry, have been studied by Researchers at the University of Western Australia and the University of the Sunshine Coast.

These studies have provided valuable insights into the cognitive abilities of the Australian magpie, and highlight its remarkable intelligence and loyalty





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