Australian Man Detained Over ISIS Aid Efforts; Two Melburnians Arrested

Aman, claiming to have assisted a woman and children in returning to Australia from Syria, was arrested for assaulting a passenger on his arrival in Sydney. Despite her claims of horrific conditions in Syria, a detainee made brief court appearances on Thursday, where she was set to apply for bail.

It is understood that the man travelled to Syria several months ago, attempting to help a woman and children return to Australia. NewsCorp reported he was arrested on his arrival in Sydney on an unrelated assault charge, after being on the same flight as Janai Safar, one of the so-called ISIS brides who landed in Sydney Airport on Thursday night.

The man was reportedly on the same flight as one of the so-called ISIS brides. (Nine). The 32-year-old woman remains in Silverwater women's prison after being taken there at about 11pm, shortly after landing in Sydney. She applied for bail via video link, claiming horrific conditions in Syria, potentially suffering from PTSD.

She is not expected to face trial. One Nation's popularity is surging. But what does Pauline Hanson's party actually stand for? (In Melbourne, a mother and daughter were also arrested and appeared in court briefly on Thursday, where it is understood they are set to appear again on Monday to apply for bail.

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ISIS Brides One Nation Surge Melbourne Arrests Pauline Hanson Bail Applications

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