Australian Manager Vidosic Could Lead English Team to FA Cup Glory

Former Socceroo Dario Vidosic could become the first Australian manager to lead an English team to FA Cup glory after his never-say-die Brighton women pulled off an amazing comeback to reach the final with a 3-2 win at Liverpool. In the Wembley showdown, his high-flying Seagulls, featuring Matildas international Charli Rule, will face English champions Manchester City.

Former Soccer oo Dario Vidosic could become the first Australian manager to lead an English team to FA Cup glory after his never-say-die Brighton women pulled off an amazing comeback to reach the final with a 3-2 win at Liverpool.

And in the Wembley showdown, his high-flying Seagulls, featuring Matildas international Charli Rule, will face English champions Manchester City, who pulled off their own great fightback on Sunday to win 3-2 at Chelsea. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Mary Fowler miracle sparks devastation for benched Sam Ker





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Dario Vidosic Australian Manager English Coach Matildas FA Cup Wimbledon Chelsea Manchester City Matildas International Charli Rule Brighton Wembley England Team Australia Soccer Women's Soccer Regional League Matildas National Team Football Soccer News Dario Vidosic

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