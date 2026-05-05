Australian Ministers Challenge Manosphere Influence in Push for Generational Change

Dan Repacholi and Ged Kearney embark on a national listening tour to promote healthier masculinities and counter the toxic influence of the manosphere, amid political pressures and rising concerns about male mental health and suicide rates.

Australian ministers are facing significant challenges as they attempt to counter the influence of the manosphere and promote healthier relationships between men and women. Dan Repacholi, the assistant minister for the prevention of family violence , and Ged Kearney, the special envoy for men’s health, are embarking on a national listening tour aimed at fostering generational change.

Their initiative, the Community Conversations project, begins with a healthy masculinities roundtable, seeking to support men and boys in seeking help and building positive relationships. Repacholi emphasizes the importance of engaging with men and boys in a respectful and responsible manner, stating that the goal is to address alarming statistics, such as the high rate of male suicides, which accounted for more than three-quarters of suicide deaths in 2024.

The ministers are also working to counteract the divisive online voices and harmful stereotypes perpetuated by the manosphere, which has been linked to increased aggression, disrespect, and violence among men. Experts, including Dr. Krista Fisher from the Movember Institute of Men’s Health, highlight the need for data-driven policies to build resilience in young men, helping them navigate the toxic content prevalent on social media.

Meanwhile, political figures like Pauline Hanson have been vocal about their concerns regarding family court reforms and allegations of domestic violence, further complicating the landscape. Repacholi acknowledges the pressure from activist groups but remains committed to listening to all voices while focusing on those who are open to change. The initiative aims to identify vulnerable young men at risk of radicalization and provide them with the support they need to avoid harmful online communities





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