Australian Ministers Marles and Wong Exceed Expense Limits for Official Travel

The Australian parliamentary data shows that Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have separately exceeded the expense limit for official travel in the course of their ministerial duties. Marles expensed an aggregated total of $99,308 for a week-long trip to Japan and the United States, with about a third of that sum categorized as ‘ministerial fares’. Wong expensed $80,093 to travel to Qatar and the US for just three days, with about half of that sum categorized as ‘ministerial fares’.

But the saga clearly hasn’t deterred her Labor colleagues from shelling out to discharge their ministerial duties – in line with the rules, obviously – Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has expensed an aggregated total of $99,308 for a week-long trip to Japan and the United States, the data shows.

About a third of the sum was categorized as ‘ministerial fares’. The declared reason was ‘official travel’, but Marles did not disclose how many staff he took with him on the trip from December 5 to December 12. The foreign minister, Penny Wong, has also traveled extensively for official business, expensing $80,093 to travel to Qatar and the US for just three days, with about half of that sum categorized as ‘ministerial fares’





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