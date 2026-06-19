Australian Motor Company Enters Administration Due to $30 Million Debt

A major Australian motor company has entered voluntary administration due to a significant debt of $30 million. The company, which owns several popular caravan brands, is facing strong interest in its sale, but a drop in demand for caravans has been cited as a major factor in its collapse.

A huge Australian motor company has entered voluntarily administration, revealing $30 million in debt. A popular Australian vehicle company has collapsed while holding a multi-million-dollar debt.

The company has become the latest in a line of caravan producers being forced to liquidate or enter voluntary administration. Network RV owns Vancraft, Nextgen, and Victory brands, and also has three Fair Dinkum Caravan dealerships across the country, which are now all looking to be sold. Of the debt, $10 million is owed to a financier, $12 million to trade creditors and $3 million to the ATO.

Employee entitlements are valued at $1.5 million too, with potential redundancies also coming to a further $1.5 million for the company. Administrators told News Corp that there has been strong interest in the sale of the company. SV Partners administrator David Stimpson said that he is confident such a sale will ensure a continuity in the supply of the Network, Victory, Styline and Vancraft caravan brands to dealers.

There is strong interest in the business and we are in the midst of a marketing campaign to key players in the industry, he added. The administrator pointed to a drop in demand for caravans, caused by hard economic conditions, global unrest and wider cost of living challenges. The liquidation of Network RV highlights a clear trend among caravan producers in recent times. On Wednesday, Melbourne company Great Aussie Caravans similarly fell into liquidation.

Court documents revealed that the company was facing court battles over more than $200,000 owed to the Victorian WorkCover Authority. In 2025, caravan companies followed a similar pattern with many closing their doors and leaving customers at a financial loss





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Australian Motor Company Voluntary Administration $30 Million Debt Caravan Industry Liquidation

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