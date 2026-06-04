Australian MP's Bill to Redefine Sex in Discrimination Act Sparks Outcry

A private member's bill proposed by Nationals MP Alison Penfold to change the legal definition of man and woman to biological sex in the Sex Discrimination Act has been condemned by the Sex Discrimination Commissioner and LGBTQI+ groups, who warn it would erode rights for women and trans Australians.

Alison Penfold , a Nationals MP, has introduced a private member's bill aiming to amend the Sex Discrimination Act by redefining the legal definitions of "man" and "woman" based solely on biological sex .

This proposal has drawn sharp criticism from Australia's Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Dr. Anna Cody, who argues that the changes would undermine women's rights and harm the LGBTQI+ community. The bill seeks to reverse the 2013 amendment that recognized gender-diverse individuals, a change Penfold claims strips biological females of their rights in women-only spaces.

Dr. Cody contends that the bill creates a false dichotomy between women's rights and trans rights, stating that the women's movement has long fought against being defined purely by biology. She also highlighted the lack of consultation with her office and pointed to evidence showing trans people are more likely to face violence, particularly in spaces not aligned with their gender identity. LGBTQI+ groups warn the bill would erase decades of advocacy and protections.

Penfold referenced the recent court case involving trans woman Roxanne Tickle and app owner Sallie Grover as justification, asserting the need to protect "biological women" and their right to exclude men from female-only contexts. However, Dr. Cody dismissed fears of trans women in bathrooms as unfounded, citing no research supporting increased danger. Trans Australians, such as Denise Murdoch from Penfold's electorate, express fear that the bill would reverse hard-won recognition and inclusion.

Penfold maintains that gender identity remains a protected attribute under her proposal and calls for a parliamentary inquiry via a joint select committee on sex-based rights. The bill faces an uncertain future in the Labor-controlled House and Senate





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Sex Discrimination Act Alison Penfold Trans Rights LGBTQI+ Biological Sex Australia Private Member's Bill Women's Rights Gender Identity Sallie Grover Roxanne Tickle

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