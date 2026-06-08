Australian Murder Suspect Arrested in Greece as Statute‑of‑Limitations Deadline Looms

James Dalamangas, wanted for a 1999 Sydney nightclub stabbing, was captured by Greek authorities in Achaia. The arrest comes just before Greece's 25‑year limitation period expires, raising hopes the suspect will be extradited to face murder charges in Australia.

Australian authorities have finally located James Dalamangas , one of the nation's most wanted fugitives, after he was arrested by Greek police in the Achaia region of the north‑western Peloponnese.

Dalamangs, now 56, is alleged to have been the gunman who fatally stabbed George Giannopoulous, a father of two, while the victim was attempting to break up a brawl at the Pariziana nightclub in Belmore, Sydney, in 1999. A New South Wales warrant for his arrest was issued shortly after the killing, but the suspect fled the country before police could take him into custody.

Investigators later believed he had taken refuge in Greece, living under the alias Antonis Tzimas for nearly two decades in the rural village of Alsos. The recent operation, carried out by a specialist Hellenic Police unit, intercepted him while driving with an elderly man and a middle‑aged woman, who were identified as his father and partner.

Upon being detained, Dalamangas provided a false name, but his fingerprints were matched to an Interpol red notice that listed him as a homicide suspect wanted by Australia. Police seized a cache of electronic devices, a laptop, several firearms, a bow and arrows, as well as knives and thirteen mobile phones from his farmhouse.

The arrest arrives at a critical moment for the Australian Federal Police and the Giannopoulous family, who have been urging both governments to act before Greece's 25‑year statute of limitations on the murder expires. The AFP had issued a final plea for assistance in early 2024, warning that the legal window for extradition was closing.

Under Greek law, an extradition request can only be honoured if the alleged crime remains punishable under local statutes; once the limitation period lapses, the legal basis for surrender disappears. In 2003 Australian authorities attempted to secure an extradition, but the effort failed, and by 2007 Greek prosecutors dropped the case after they could not locate the suspect. Now, with new evidence and the suspect in custody, officials hope to overcome the procedural hurdles before the deadline passes.

The Attorney‑General's Department declined to confirm whether a formal extradition request has been filed, while New South Wales Police expressed optimism, stating that they are now collaborating closely with Hellenic authorities. Family members of the slain nightclub patron have welcomed the development, describing it as a potential turning point toward justice.

Toula Giannopoulous, sister of the victim, has publicly appealed for any information that might aid the prosecution and has accused individuals in both Australia and Greece of shielding the fugitive for years. In a statement to Nine News, she said the arrest gives the family hope that the legal system may finally hold James Dalamangas accountable for his actions.

The Greek police have also charged the 86‑year‑old man and the 47‑year‑old woman traveling with him with offences related to harbouring a criminal, adding further pressure on the suspect's network. As the case moves forward, both nations will need to coordinate closely to navigate the extradition framework, present the evidence collected in Greece, and ensure that the murder of George Giannopoulous does not go unpunished after more than two decades





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James Dalamangas Extradition Australia Greece Statute Of Limitations George Giannopoulous

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