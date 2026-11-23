Ian Molly Meldrum, the legendary Australian music figure and former Countdown host, has died aged 83 at Epworth Hospital in Melbourne. He was known for championing local and international artists and his iconic catchphrase.

Ian Molly Meldrum, the legendary Australian music industry figure and former host of Countdown, has died aged 83. He passed away at 5.30am Monday at Epworth Hospital in Richmond, in inner Melbourne, following a long battle with illness.

A close friend told the ABC that Meldrum had been in a Melbourne hospital for a number of days before his death. His passing marks the end of an era in Australian music. Meldrum was a highly influential figure in Australia's music industry as a critic, producer, interviewer, and television presenter. For decades, if Meldrum urged viewers to do yourself a favour and buy your record, you knew you had made it in the music business.

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Early Life And Musical Influences

Early Life And Musical Influences Instantly recognisable in his trademark cowboy hat, he was described by some as the most important person in pop. His influence on the chart success of performers, particularly Australians, could not be overstated. He was also known as the Peter Pan of Pop. Ian Molly Meldrum was born in Orbost, in regional Victoria, on January 29, 1943.

He spent the first 10 years of his life in the small country town before moving to the even smaller country town of Quambatook to live with his grandmother. My grandmother was one of my biggest influences on my life and I lived a fair bit with her and I absolutely adored my grandmother, he said.

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She taught me one of the great things that I've tried to live my life by and she told me that no-one's above you and no-one's below you and you should treat all people as equal. Meldrum's love of music began at an early age, when he would listen to musical soundtracks and opera pieces on his family's gramophone. His interest surged when The Beatles toured Australia in 1964.

Career Beginnings In Music Journalism

Career Beginnings In Music Journalism He and his friend Ronnie Burns, who would later have a successful recording career of his own, were kicked out of The Beatles' concert in Melbourne for being too enthusiastic. He later picked up a job as a pop reporter at Go-Set magazine while studying law at the University of Melbourne. It was there that he adopted his nickname Molly, given to him by fellow Go-Set contributor Stan Rofe.

Just a few years later, Meldrum, who had been writing for Go-Set magazine and working on local TV shows, relocated to London to document Australian band The Groop's attempts to crack the UK music scene. In London, he secured an interview with John Lennon during which the Beatle dropped the bombshell that the band was splitting up. The story later went worldwide on radio, in Rolling Stone, everywhere, Meldrum said in 1981.

Meldrum had also been learning the ropes as a music producer, assisting with recordings by artists such as The Masters Apprentices. In 1969, he produced Russell Morris's recording of The Real Thing, transforming the song, written by Johnny Young as an acoustic ballad, into a six-minute, effects-laden epic. The song was a number one hit domestically and is widely regarded as a milestone in music production in Australia.

Becoming Countdown Host

Becoming Countdown Host He immersed himself in the vibrant UK and US music scenes, building an incredible network of top-level contacts. Meldrum's valuable connections were noticed, and he was handpicked in 1974 as a talent scout for a new television music show, Countdown. The show's executive producer, Michael Shrimpton, told the ABC in 2003 that he and a fellow producer were meeting in a Melbourne pub to discuss who to hire when Meldrum drove up onto the footpath outside.

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He was initially hired as the show's talent coordinator, but progressed to an on-air role presenting a music news and review segment. He soon became the show's host, beaming every week into loungerooms across Australia just as colour TV began to take off. Countdown was an instant hit, capitalising on the lack of other prime-time music TV shows while being one of the first Australian programs recorded in colour.

The highly popular ABC show featured live performances by artists selected by Meldrum, who would go on to launch and foster hundreds of Australian and international acts. Among Aussie bands and performers to get their break and continued exposure via Countdown were Sherbet, Skyhooks, Marcia Hines, and John Paul Young.

Iconic Catchphrase And Legacy

Iconic Catchphrase And Legacy The arrival of Countdown coincided with the emergence of music videos, making the show the ideal place for local and international acts to promote their new music, usually on Meldrum's Humdrum segment. Meldrum went on to champion both local and global artists alike, helping to boost major acts like AC/DC, and also bringing international icons like Elton John and Madonna to Australian television.

Meldrum's influence was summed up by his promotion of Abba's Mamma Mia, which was not even considered as a single by the group until Meldrum plugged it repeatedly on Countdown. The song was number one in the Australian charts for 10 weeks and went on to become a worldwide hit. Rather than telling viewers to go out and buy an album, which was against the ABC's policy around direct endorsements, Meldrum would tell viewers to do yourself a favour.

It became his iconic catchphrase. He is also widely considered as being behind ABBA's worldwide fame, heavily promoting the group's Mamma Mia video clip in Australia before any other country took notice. When Countdown ended in 1987, Meldrum appeared on Hey Hey It's Saturday and continued his involvement in the music industry. Throughout his career, he worked as a music journalist, critic, record producer, television presenter, and musical entrepreneur.

Among his many accolades was a Member of the Order of Australia in 1986, which recognised his local involvement with Bob Geldof's famous Live Aid. In December 2011, he was critically injured when he fell three metres from a ladder as he hung Christmas decorations at his home. He recovered with extensive rehabilitation, but had an acquired brain injury and spent the last decade of his life mostly out of the public eye.

After his slow recovery from the accident, he remained a beloved figure in Australian music.