High Court to rule on Hanson tweet appeal as Democrats gain over 20 House seats

The High Court is expected to decide imminently whether to hear Pauline Hanson's appeal over her unlawful hate speech tweet, while Democrats are projected to gain more than 20 House seats and Israeli President Herzog accepted election results.

The High Court is expected to publish a decision imminently on whether it will hear Pauline Hanson's last-ditch appeal of Federal Court findings that her tweet telling Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi to piss off back to Pakistan was unlawful hate speech.

Vice President JD Vance is blaming the war against Iran for Republicans' wipeout at the midterm elections. The Democrats, who needed only three more seats to take control of the House, are projected to gain more than 20 seats. Under-pressure ministers are hunting for billions in Senate-proof spending cuts to tame inflation and interest rates, dodging the increasingly hostile Coalition and Greens blocs as Barnaby Joyce tips populists will benefit.

Also read High Court hears Reddit and Digital Freedom Project challenge to Australia teen social media ban

Pauline Hanson Legal Appeal

More Australians than ever think immigration levels are too high while confidence in multiculturalism has dipped. This hardening of views is driven by people who now say they would vote for One Nation. Pauline Hanson's supporters are also the people whose trust in government and politicians is plunging. Anti-establishment views are on the rise, but are more common among Australian-born voters, home owners and people without university education.

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The Scanlon Foundation has been taking the temperature of Australian attitudes and social cohesion since 2007. Its latest report with the Australian National University surveyed more than 10,000 people to shed fresh insights into how Australian society has responded to last year's Bondi attack. The authors said their findings indicated long-term strains on social cohesion had been amplified by more recent discord.

While Australians had been reporting weaker feelings of belonging and declining community involvement for most of this century, this has been compounded in the last three years by sharp falls in support for immigration, diversity and institutions. Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday Israel time accepted as legally binding the certified results from last week's parliamentary elections and said he would begin consultations with party representatives on the formation of a new government.

Australian Social Cohesion Report

Herzog's acceptance of the results as valid dealt a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's effort to discredit the vote in which his religious-nationalist bloc lost its majority in the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, while Arab-led parties made historic gains. Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that the Arab-led parties had stolen the election, possibly with foreign assistance.

The Israeli president is required now to sit down with various party leaders to determine who to name as prime minister-designate, a process that could potentially bring Netanyahu's opponents to power. Good morning and welcome to our live rolling coverage of the latest news from around Australia and the world. It is Thursday, November 5. I am Ellie Busby, and I will be bringing you the news as it happens this morning. Here are our top stories so far today.