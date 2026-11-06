Paraguayan President Santiago Peña resigned after the collapse of digital lender ueno left nearly half the population without bank access, while Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault involving four women.

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña resigned on Thursday following the collapse of a prominent digital lender to which he had former business links. The collapse put him under intense pressure as nearly half the population was left without access to their bank accounts.

President Santiago Peña resigns

Peña announced his resignation in a recorded video address, saying he was doing so with the stability of our country, social peace, and the need to preserve our democratic institutions in mind. The fallout from the collapse of the bank, called ueno, has already led to the resignation of Paraguay's central bank chief and the detention of eight ueno executives. The crisis has undermined Paraguay's hard-won reputation as a stable destination for foreign investment, especially from neighbouring Brazil.

Also read Misogyny and sexism of Russell Brand case have not gone away, say TV insiders

Paraguay's sovereign international bond prices tumbled following news of the resignation. In Washington, there are just four races for US Senate and governor that The Associated Press has not yet called as of Friday morning, AEDT. Contests in Alaska, Kansas and Mississippi have narrow margins with votes still outstanding. The scale of Democrats' midterm victory across the country comes into focus, ensuring the party will control the House and the Senate next year.

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In the House, 35 races in which party control of the seat is at stake have yet to be called. The AP does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it is determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidate to close the gap. Good afternoon and welcome to our live rolling coverage of the latest news from around Australia and the world. It is Friday, November 6.

Russell Brand found guilty

Almost a year after the Bondi massacre, Ahmed Al Ahmed has reflected on his brave actions on the day. Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault charges involving four women on allegations dating back more than 20 years. Judge Joel Bennathan said the British actor-comedian, as shoppers flocked to lament the once-prestige department store that has been surrendered to administrators and receivers after 188 years.

David Jones shelves around the country were stripped bare as shoppers flocked to lament the once-prestige department store. Laudie Sneddon, who worked as a graduate pharmacist at David Jones' Sydney CBD Elizabeth Street store in the 1960s, has also reflected on the store's history. Violence in Victoria's public hospitals has surged by more than 60 per cent over the past four years, with a record 26,730 incidents logged last year.

Hospital violence rises

The rise in violence has raised concerns about safety in the state's healthcare facilities.