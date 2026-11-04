Australian authorities confirm two citizens died in a train crash in Spain, as polls open in the US midterm elections and domestic political debate continues over interest rates and the social media ban for teens.

Two Australians have been confirmed dead in a train crash in Spain, local authorities said. The confirmation came as polling opened in the United States for the midterm elections.

The US midterm elections include several critical races that could have major consequences for US politics and Donald Trump's presidency. We are covering this story live, and readers can follow our rolling coverage. In Australia, Opposition leader Angus Taylor said containing government spending is the key to preventing inflation, but the government has failed on that. His comments came after yesterday's interest rate rise.

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Taylor Blames Government for Homegrown Inflation

Taylor told ABC News Breakfast this morning that this inflation, and the interest rates that have followed, is homegrown. He said Australia has had five interest rate increases, which has not been true of any other advanced country in the world. He claimed the opposition had presented 31 billion dollars of savings that could be made but been ignored by the government.

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He also addressed criticism of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for being overseas at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the Caribbean when the Reserve Bank raised interest rates further. Taylor said attending the meeting would be the right thing for the PM to do in any normal circumstances, but these are not circumstances that are normal.

Asked if he would have rejected King Charles's invitation to attend if he was in the same position, Taylor said he would not be in Anthony Albanese's position. The teen social media ban has robbed Australia's youth of a key form of political communication, leaving them to shout their views on a street corner, US-based platform Reddit has argued in the nation's highest court.

Reddit Challenges Australia Teen Social Media Ban

In the first major test of Labor's signature social media age restrictions, Reddit and advocacy group Digital Freedom Project are seeking to overturn the ban in the High Court in a case heard on Tuesday and Wednesday in Canberra. Communications Minister Anika Wells said outside court that the government was seeking to protect Australians from harm and would defend that goal from sustained ideological attacks.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to visit Canada, extending the offer when the two men met for a formal meeting at the Commonwealth gathering in Antigua. Their talks canvassed cooperation on defence, artificial intelligence and investment. One topic was a 2.5 billion dollar deal in June for Canada to buy over-the-horizon radar systems from Australia. You've got to come to Canada, Carney said at the end of the opening remarks. Albanese did not voice any response to the invitation.