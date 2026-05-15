Australian Nuclear Submarine Base in Port Kembla Under Fire

Documents reveal Port Kembla as preferred base for Australia’s proposed nuclear submarine fleet, but public resistance is expected to hinder the project and concern remains about its military target status.

Secret documents reveal preferred Australian nuclear submarine base – and warn it could be a military target Port Kembla residents will likely resist base due to risk of nuclear accident and potential as target for 'military adversaries', documents state.

The documents, prepared by the NSW cabinet office and premier’s department, identify Port Kembla – 75km south of Sydney – as the preferred east coast base for Australia’s proposed nuclear submarine fleet. But a Port Kembla base is likely to face fierce public resistance, the documents state





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Australian Nuclear Submarine Port Kembla Sydney New South Wales NSW Federal Government Military Target Risk Perception Nuclear Reactor Highly Enriched Uranium

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